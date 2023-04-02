Our 13 Best New High-Protein Dinners

Since the start of the year, these new dinner recipes have racked up rave reviews. And with each highly-rated dish containing at least 15 grams of protein per serving, these meals are satisfying and nutritious choices that are loved by readers. Recipes like our Slow-Cooker Chicken & Pinto Bean Enchilada Casserole and Best Oven-Baked Salmon are healthy and delicious dinners you'll want to make again and again.

01 of 13 Slow-Cooker Chicken & Pinto Bean Enchilada Casserole View Recipe Photographer: Greg DuPree, Food Stylist: Ali Ramee Prop Stylist: Christine Keely This slow-cooker meal is comfort food at its best: the layers of tortillas, cheese and sauce meld together into a cozy casserole inspired by the flavors in enchiladas. The top tortilla layer gets beautifully crispy in the slow cooker. We use pinto beans, but you could easily swap in black beans.

02 of 13 Stuffed Peppers View Recipe Photographer: Fred Hardy, Food Stylist: Emily Nabors Hall, Prop Stylist: Shell Royster With a flavorful tomato sauce and savory beef-rice filling, this stuffed peppers recipe will appeal to the whole family. Look for peppers that are the same size for uniformity, which will make filling them easier. Chopping the tops of the peppers and using them in the stuffing mixture minimizes food waste.

03 of 13 Honey-Garlic Chicken Tenderloins View Recipe Photographer: Jennifer Causey, Food stylist: Ruth Blackburn It doesn't get easier than this healthy chicken tenderloins recipe. Tamari, honey and garlic combine to create a sticky-sweet sauce that coats the chicken. Serve these chicken tenders over brown rice with a side of broccoli, or use to top a salad or grain bowl.

04 of 13 Air-Fryer Chicken Taquitos View Recipe Jason Donnelly These air-fryer taquitos are crispy on the outside with a warm and zesty chicken-and-bean filling on the inside. Pico de gallo, sour cream and fresh cilantro round out this easy recipe that's perfect for a game-day crowd.

05 of 13 Best Oven-Baked Salmon View Recipe Photographer: Jen Causey, Food Stylist: Jennifer Wendorf Lemon, fennel and dill impart delicious flavor in this easy baked salmon recipe. Baking the lemon slices releases the juices and essential oils from the rind. Serve with fingerling potatoes and asparagus, or enjoy with a simple salad.

06 of 13 Creamy Jalapeño Skillet Chicken View Recipe Photographer: Brie Goldman, Food Stylist: Annie Probst, Prop Stylist: Gabe Greco These easy chicken cutlets are perfect for a weeknight dinner. A creamy jalapeño sauce coats the cutlets for a flavorful bite with a good amount of heat. Serve over rice or pasta.

07 of 13 Weeknight Lemon Chicken Skillet Dinner View Recipe Justin Walker This one-pan chicken dinner doesn't get much easier, or more satisfying. In just half an hour, you can have a complete meal on the table that doesn't require loads of dishes afterwards. We call for tender haricots verts because they're quick cooking; traditional green beans likely won't be tender enough after the brief cooking time at the end. If that's all you have on hand, steam them first, and then add them to the pan for the final step. Serve this hearty chicken and potatoes dinner with a simple side salad to sneak in another serving of veggies.

08 of 13 Everyone's Favorite Taco Soup View Recipe Photographer: Jen Causey, Prop Stylist: Claire Spollen, Food Stylist: Ali Ramee This easy-to-make taco soup features enchilada sauce and taco seasoning, which provides a mild heat. Top this family-friendly soup with all of your favorite taco garnishes.

09 of 13 Crispy Oven-Baked Lemon-Pepper Chicken Wings View Recipe Photographer: Jen Causey, Food Stylist: Chelsea Zimmer These crispy oven-baked chicken wings are crispy on the outside and juicy on the inside. Baking powder helps to crisp up the skin in the oven—making them taste like they've been fried, but with less fat and calories. Tangy lemon and zesty pepper work together to add a balanced flavor profile to these easy wings.

10 of 13 Slow-Cooker Chicken & Brown Rice with Roasted Corn & Black Beans View Recipe Photographer: Greg DuPree, Food Stylist: Ali Ramee Prop Stylist: Christine Keely With plenty of spice from ground cumin, cayenne and paprika and the bit of char that frozen roasted sweet corn brings to the dish, you won't miss the browning step in this easy load-and-go recipe. If frozen roasted corn isn't available, substitute regular.

11 of 13 Mom's Minestrone View Recipe Kristin Teig This is less a soup than it is an Italian-American vegetable stew, great on its own but most often eaten more like a vegetable stroganoff or Bolognese, coating the pasta with its thick, rustic, vegetable-and-bean gravy, and finished in the bowl with fresh basil and a dusting of Parmesan and drizzle of olive oil.

12 of 13 Air-Fryer "Fried" Chicken View Recipe Photographer: Greg Dupree, Food Stylist: Ana Kelley, Prop Stylist: Christina Brockman In this healthy air-fried chicken recipe, we dredge the chicken twice in the flour mixture, resulting in a deliciously crisp exterior. Buffalo-style hot sauce adds subtle heat to these juicy drumsticks. Serve alongside mashed potatoes and green beans.