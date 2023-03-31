22 Healthy & Delicious Desserts You'll Want to Make This Spring

The fresh flavors of spring are embraced in these dessert recipes. Featuring seasonal produce like bananas, strawberries and rhubarb, these spring sweets are equally delicious and healthy choices to end your day on a high note. Once you try recipes like our Crackle-Topped Rhubarb Coffee Cake and Pineapple-Chipotle Pops, you'll start making them every time you want something sweet.

01 of 22 Crackle-Topped Rhubarb Coffee Cake View Recipe Photography / Fred Hardy, Styling / Kady Wohlfarth / Kay Clarke Chunks of rhubarb accent this moist, tender cake. Sprinkle cinnamon and sugar over the batter before baking to create a crisp top. Enjoy a slice of rhubarb cake for breakfast or dessert.

02 of 22 Banana Pudding Parfaits View Recipe Andrea Mathis These individual banana puddings contain all of those delicious traditional banana pudding flavors in a healthy little parfait package. This recipe is part of our Juneteenth Family Cookout Menu.

03 of 22 Strawberry Poke Cake View Recipe What makes this poke cake so special? After this lightened-up cake is baked and cooled, it's poked with holes (hence the name!) that are filled with fresh pureed strawberries thickened with gelatin to prevent the cake from getting soggy. The end result? Sweet strawberry flavor inside and out!

04 of 22 Pineapple-Chipotle Pops View Recipe Discover your inner child with these very grown-up ice pops! Pineapple and coconut milk are blended together with a hint of chipotle powder to give just the slightest bit of heat. You need six 4-ounce pop molds or eight 3-ounce paper cups and eight wooden craft sticks.

05 of 22 Strawberry-Rhubarb Icebox Cake View Recipe Johnny & Charlotte Autry Ginger cookies absorb moisture from a rhubarb-laced whipped cream, turning them into cake-like layers while this icebox cake chills in the fridge. We also layered in fresh strawberries for gorgeous color and a little extra sweetness. Pre-chilling a metal mixing bowl in the freezer cools the compote down in a snap.

06 of 22 Apricot Rugelach View Recipe These rugelach get their sweetness from a filling of dried apricots and apricot preserves accented with a touch of ginger. We added some whole-wheat flour to the dough, but it's still extra flaky.

07 of 22 Rhubarb-Strawberry Galette View Recipe Strawberries and rhubarb are a classic springtime combo, but you could use cherries or apricots if you prefer. Baking this pretty galette on a heated surface like a baking stone creates a crisp, sturdy bottom.

08 of 22 Cherry-Pineapple Dump Cake View Recipe Photographer / Antonis Achilleos, Prop Stylist / Kay Clarke, Food Stylist / Ruth Blackburn This fruity cherry-pineapple dump cake has a delightful balance between tart and sweet flavors. Frozen cherries are the star here and add sweetness without going overboard. Pineapple adds tropical notes.

09 of 22 All-American Apple Pies View Recipe Little apple pies are baked in hollowed out shells of apples, topped with a pie crust lattice, and baked until golden brown and filling is bubbly.

10 of 22 Strawberry Shortcake View Recipe Photographer: Jen Causey, Food Stylist: Ruth Blackburn These light and fresh strawberry shortcakes lean on nonfat Greek-style yogurt instead of butter or cream in the shortcakes. Just a small amount of sugar and a pinch of lemon zest is all you need to bring out the flavor of fresh strawberries in this easy diabetes-friendly dessert.

11 of 22 Peanut Butter-Banana Frozen Yogurt Cake View Recipe Johnny Autry This grown-up version of ice cream cake is a little sweet and a little salty. The yogurt cake gets its distinct flavor from freeze-dried banana slices--they can be pulverized into a powder (unlike regular dried bananas, which have a chewy texture). Read more about Kristen Hartke's love of baking.

12 of 22 Chocolate-Pistachio Kiwi View Recipe Drizzle melted dark chocolate onto sliced kiwis and sprinkle with pistachio nuts for a fast healthy dessert or snack that satisfies your sweet, salty cravings.

13 of 22 Vegan Chocolate-Dipped Frozen Banana Bites View Recipe These bite-size frosty morsels of frozen banana, peanut butter and vegan chocolate make a perfect low-calorie snack or easy dessert. These banana bites store well in the freezer, so make some ahead and keep them on hand for those moments you crave a taste of something sweet.

14 of 22 Apple Crisp View Recipe Photographer: Jen Causey, Food Stylist: Jennifer Wendorf Keeping the peel on the apple gives a bit of texture and color to this apple crisp recipe. A topping made from oats and pecans adds nuttiness. Serve warm with a scoop of vanilla ice cream or a dollop of whipped cream.

15 of 22 Strawberry-Rhubarb Upside-Down Cake with Yogurt View Recipe Jason Donnelly We chose the classic combination of strawberries and rhubarb for this easy cake, but you can substitute 3 cups of any ripe fruit you'd like. Yogurt adds a creaminess that pulls the whole cake together.

16 of 22 Apricot Cobbler View Recipe Photographer / Jen Causey, Prop Stylist / Kay Clarke, Food Stylist / Chelsea Zimmer This pretty apricot cobbler features tender biscuits that top sweet, jammy apricots sweetened with honey and flavored with ginger. It's a great dessert that makes the most of the early-summer stone fruit season.

17 of 22 Strawberry Crumble Bars View Recipe Tara Donne After you haul all your fruit home from the orchard or farm, bake a batch of these bars. Change up the fruit with the seasons—peaches come summertime or apples in the fall.

18 of 22 Pineapple-Ginger Upside-Down Cake View Recipe Photography / Antonis Achilleos, Styling / Christine Keely, Ali Ramee Caramelized pineapple chunks are balanced by fresh ginger for a sweet, but not overly sweet, cake. Serve this light and fluffy dessert at a brunch or potluck.

19 of 22 Banana-Bread Brownies View Recipe Marty Baldwin We took two classic desserts—banana bread and brownies—and combined them into one sweet treat. Be sure to use very ripe bananas, which will be easier to mash and also add natural sweetness.

20 of 22 Rhubarb Crisp View Recipe Photography / Greg DuPree, Styling / Ruth BlackBurn / Julia Bayless Ginger and rhubarb team up in this easy rhubarb crisp recipe. Almond flour and chopped pistachios add some nuttiness to the topping and also make this crisp gluten-free.

21 of 22 Brown Sugar Glazed Apple Cake View Recipe This healthier apple cake recipe relies on yogurt and canola oil instead of butter to make it moist. Grated apple and warm spices give it the flavor of fall. To finish off the cake, drizzle on a quick brown sugar glaze before serving.