30-Day Breakfast Plan for Diabetes

By
Danielle DeAngelis
portrait of Dani
Danielle DeAngelis

Danielle DeAngelis is a rising journalist and current Fellow for EatingWell.com. Through her previous experiences as a news writer, she has focused on covering sustainability and human interest stories. Her passions of reading, writing and eating local all guide her in her position at EatingWell.

Published on March 31, 2023
Reviewed by Dietitian
Jessica Ball, M.S., RD
Jessica Ball
Reviewed by Dietitian Jessica Ball, M.S., RD

Jessica Ball, M.S., RD, has been with EatingWell for three years and works as the associate nutrition editor for the brand. She is a registered dietitian with a master's in food, nutrition and sustainability. In addition to EatingWell, her work has appeared in Food & WineReal SimpleParentsBetter Homes and Gardens and MyRecipes.

Breakfast Peanut Butter-Chocolate Chip Oatmeal Cakes
Photo: Ali Redmond

This 30-day plan helps make having a healthy and flavorful breakfast a breeze. With low counts of saturated fat, ample complex carbs like whole grains, fruits and vegetables and sodium-conscious preparation, these morning meals can fit seamlessly into a diabetes-friendly eating pattern. Recipes like our Fluffy Oat Bran Pancakes and Breakfast Tostada are nutritious and delicious breakfasts you'll look forward to all month long.

01 of 30

Old-Fashioned Oatmeal

a recipe photo of the Old Fashioned Oatmeal in a bowl with peaches and raspberries
Sonia Bozzo

Unlike quick-cooking oats, old-fashioned oatmeal has time to turn extra-creamy and luscious with just a few minutes more of cooking time. With a bit of milk and the toppings of your choice, this oatmeal recipe can be your go-to morning staple for a filling, healthy breakfast.

02 of 30

"Egg in a Hole" Peppers with Avocado Salsa

5969602.jpg

Colorful bell pepper rings stand in for bread in this healthy version of egg in a hole. Cook an egg inside the peppers and top with a vibrant avocado salsa for a cheerful breakfast.

03 of 30

Fluffy Oat Bran Pancakes

5450220.jpg

Folding beaten egg whites into the batter is the secret to this light-as-a-feather, heart-healthy pancake recipe.

04 of 30

Breakfast Peanut Butter-Chocolate Chip Oatmeal Cakes

Breakfast Peanut Butter-Chocolate Chip Oatmeal Cakes
Ali Redmond

Peanut butter is the star ingredient in these oatmeal cakes, providing not only flavor, but a boost of plant-based protein too. Hiding a bit in the center of each muffin is a fun way to ensure that peanut butter makes it into every bite.

05 of 30

Cocoa-Chia Pudding with Raspberries

4526725.jpg

Have chocolate for breakfast with this unbelievably healthy chia pudding recipe. The deep chocolaty flavor pairs perfectly with juicy raspberries for a fun switch-up from oatmeal for your morning routine.

06 of 30

Apple, Bacon and Sweet Potato Mini Casseroles

5456321.jpg

These sweet and savory mini casseroles are ready in just an hour. Refrigerate or freeze the leftovers to enjoy later.

07 of 30

Creamy Strawberry Smoothie

Creamy Strawberry Smoothie
Photographer / Brie Passano, Food Stylist / Annie Probst, Prop Stylist / Holly Raibikis

It's hard to beat this recipe for quick and easy strawberry smoothies. All you need is five ingredients and five minutes. It's versatile too: you can use any unsweetened milk for creaminess, your preferred yogurt, and the maple syrup or honey is optional. The vanilla extract acts as a great flavor backdrop that will work with most fruits. Get blending!

08 of 30

Breakfast Tostada

Breakfast tostada
Ali Redmond

This easy and satisfying Mexican-inspired breakfast recipe brings lots of flavor to your plate. Using a mix of fresh and store-bought ingredients, breakfast is on the table in 20 minutes.

09 of 30

Two-Ingredient Banana Pancakes

5891454.jpg

These delicious and unbelievably simple pancakes are best enjoyed right after cooking. With just eggs and a banana, you can have healthy grain-free pancakes with no added sugar. Serve with maple syrup and yogurt or ricotta cheese to add in some protein.

10 of 30

Overnight Steel-Cut Oats

a recipe photo of the Overnight Steel-Cut Oats served in jars
Photographer: Jen Causey, Food Stylist: Ruth Blackburn

These overnight steel-cut oats are the ultimate make-ahead breakfast. Make a batch for the whole family, or store the extra servings in the fridge to eat throughout the week. We love these creamy steel-cut oats topped with honey, bananas and raspberries, but any sweetener, chopped fruit or nut topping will work well.

11 of 30

Egg Sandwiches with Rosemary, Tomato & Feta

Mediterranean Breakfast Sandwiches
Photographer /Antonis Achilleos, Prop Stylist / Kay Clarke, Food Stylist / Emily Nabors Hall

These hearty breakfast sandwiches are packed with ingredients popular in the Mediterranean diet, including feta, tomato and spinach.

12 of 30

Quick-Cooking Oats

Quick-Cooking Oats
Photographer: Fred Hardy II, Food Stylist: Margaret Monroe Dickey, Prop Stylist: Phoebe Hauser

Sometimes basic is better. At breakfast, that can certainly be the case. These easy oatmeal recipes teach you the basic methods so you get creamy, tender oats every time. The flavorings and toppings are up to you.

13 of 30

Baked Banana-Nut Oatmeal Cups

a wire rack with Baked Banana-Nut Oatmeal Cups

Muffins meet oatmeal in these moist and tasty grab-and-go oatmeal cups.

14 of 30

Avocado-Egg Toast

5631902.jpg

Try it once and we think you'll agree: Topping avocado toast with an egg is a near-perfect breakfast.

15 of 30

Cinnamon-Roll Overnight Oats

cinnamon roll overnight oats shot overhead in mason jars with raspberries and pecans on top

It takes just minutes to assemble this healthy no-cook breakfast, and you'll have meal-prepped grab-and-go breakfasts on hand for the rest of the week. Top these delicious vegan oats—inspired by classic cinnamon bun flavors—with fresh or frozen fruit and your favorite nuts and seeds.

16 of 30

Summer Skillet Vegetable & Egg Scramble

6599213.jpg

Don't toss out those almost-past-their-prime vegetables and fresh herbs. Toss them into this skillet egg scramble for a quick vegetarian meal. Nearly any vegetable will work in this easy skillet recipe, so choose your favorites or use what you have on hand.

17 of 30

Breakfast Strawberry & Cream Cheese Oatmeal Cakes

Breakfast Strawberry & Cream Cheese Oatmeal Cakes
Sara Haas

Fresh strawberries add the perfect touch of natural sweetness to these breakfast oatmeal cakes. When strawberries aren't in season, you can easily substitute frozen ones.

18 of 30

Spinach & Egg Scramble with Raspberries

a photo of a plated Spinach & Egg Scramble with Raspberries
Jen Causey

This quick egg scramble with hearty bread is one of the best breakfasts for weight loss. It combines protein-packed eggs and superfood raspberries with filling whole-grain toast and nutrient-rich spinach. The protein and fiber help fill you up and keep you going through the morning.

19 of 30

Bacon and Egg Breakfast Wraps

5454619.jpg

This Mexican-inspired bacon and egg breakfast is rolled in a tortilla and eaten with your hands.

20 of 30

Berry-Banana Cauliflower Smoothie

5492260.jpg

Sneak in your veggies with a smoothie every morning. Riced cauliflower adds thickness and creaminess to a subtly sweet cauliflower smoothie that features the fruity flavors of bananas and berries at the forefront.

21 of 30

Flourless Banana Chocolate Chip Mini Muffins

Flourless Banana Chocolate Chip Mini Muffins

Pulsing rolled oats with eggs, banana, brown sugar and oil creates the moist dough of these chocolaty muffins without a bit of all-purpose flour. These are two-bite muffins with a dense and gooey texture. They're delicately sweet and rich, too, so baking them as mini muffins makes them a perfect snack or quick morning bite.

22 of 30

Spinach-Mushroom Frittata with Avocado Salad

6599303.jpg

Frittatas are like omelets, only easier--and they taste great hot, warm or cold. This vegetable-packed version is spiked with flavor and paired with a cool salad of lemony cucumbers and tomatoes with creamy avocado. This easy recipe is perfect for brunch, lunch or dinner!

23 of 30

Steel-Cut Oatmeal

6111142.jpg

When you learn how to make steel-cut oatmeal, you may find yourself doing it daily or weekly so you have a bowl of hearty, chewy and filling oats for breakfast each morning. This recipe makes a classic version. Toppings are up to you.

24 of 30

Ham and Broccoli Breakfast Casserole

7747792.jpg

Prepare this easy ham and broccoli casserole the evening before, and in the morning just pop it in the oven for a delicious breakfast.

25 of 30

Greek Yogurt with Strawberries

4582995.jpg

Protein-rich Greek yogurt and sweet strawberries make for a super-simple and satisfying snack.

26 of 30

Southwest Breakfast Skillet

Southwest Breakfast Skillet
Carolyn Hodges, M.S., RDN

One skillet is all you need to create this satisfying, veggie-loaded breakfast (or dinner) dish. This skillet is packed with mushrooms, bell pepper and chard to help up your veggie count for the day and is topped with bacon, eggs, cheese, pico de gallo and fresh cilantro.

27 of 30

Breakfast Banana, Chocolate & Peanut Butter Oatmeal Cakes

a recipe photo of the Banana Chocolate Peanut Butter Oatmeal Cakes
Sara Haas

Bananas, chocolate and peanut butter are a winning combination in these fun, satisfying oatmeal cakes. Peanut butter adds a boost of protein while oats provide fiber. Enjoy these oatmeal cakes for breakfast or a hearty snack.

28 of 30

Baked Oatmeal with Pears

5969607.jpg

This comforting baked oatmeal is perfect for cozy weekend mornings and doubles as a make-ahead breakfast that you can meal-prep for healthy grab-and-go meals all week.

29 of 30

Zucchini Mini Muffins

5492949.jpg

Shredded zucchini provides moisture and texture to these two-bite muffins, while chocolate chips add just the right amount of sweetness. A perfect quick breakfast or after-school snack, these muffins freeze well, so make a batch ahead of time for busy days.

30 of 30

Callaloo Frittata

Calaloo Frittata
Clara Gonzalez

Eggs, potatoes, feta and greens come together in this sustaining breakfast that can be prepped in advance and enjoyed throughout the week. A beloved Caribbean vegetable, callaloo adds bright color to this frittata. Alternatively, you can use any dark leafy green as a substitute.

