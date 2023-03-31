30-Day Breakfast Plan for Diabetes

This 30-day plan helps make having a healthy and flavorful breakfast a breeze. With low counts of saturated fat, ample complex carbs like whole grains, fruits and vegetables and sodium-conscious preparation, these morning meals can fit seamlessly into a diabetes-friendly eating pattern . Recipes like our Fluffy Oat Bran Pancakes and Breakfast Tostada are nutritious and delicious breakfasts you'll look forward to all month long.

01 of 30 Old-Fashioned Oatmeal View Recipe Sonia Bozzo Unlike quick-cooking oats, old-fashioned oatmeal has time to turn extra-creamy and luscious with just a few minutes more of cooking time. With a bit of milk and the toppings of your choice, this oatmeal recipe can be your go-to morning staple for a filling, healthy breakfast.

02 of 30 "Egg in a Hole" Peppers with Avocado Salsa View Recipe Colorful bell pepper rings stand in for bread in this healthy version of egg in a hole. Cook an egg inside the peppers and top with a vibrant avocado salsa for a cheerful breakfast.

03 of 30 Fluffy Oat Bran Pancakes View Recipe Folding beaten egg whites into the batter is the secret to this light-as-a-feather, heart-healthy pancake recipe.

04 of 30 Breakfast Peanut Butter-Chocolate Chip Oatmeal Cakes View Recipe Ali Redmond Peanut butter is the star ingredient in these oatmeal cakes, providing not only flavor, but a boost of plant-based protein too. Hiding a bit in the center of each muffin is a fun way to ensure that peanut butter makes it into every bite.

05 of 30 Cocoa-Chia Pudding with Raspberries View Recipe Have chocolate for breakfast with this unbelievably healthy chia pudding recipe. The deep chocolaty flavor pairs perfectly with juicy raspberries for a fun switch-up from oatmeal for your morning routine.

06 of 30 Apple, Bacon and Sweet Potato Mini Casseroles View Recipe These sweet and savory mini casseroles are ready in just an hour. Refrigerate or freeze the leftovers to enjoy later.

07 of 30 Creamy Strawberry Smoothie View Recipe Photographer / Brie Passano, Food Stylist / Annie Probst, Prop Stylist / Holly Raibikis It's hard to beat this recipe for quick and easy strawberry smoothies. All you need is five ingredients and five minutes. It's versatile too: you can use any unsweetened milk for creaminess, your preferred yogurt, and the maple syrup or honey is optional. The vanilla extract acts as a great flavor backdrop that will work with most fruits. Get blending!

08 of 30 Breakfast Tostada View Recipe Ali Redmond This easy and satisfying Mexican-inspired breakfast recipe brings lots of flavor to your plate. Using a mix of fresh and store-bought ingredients, breakfast is on the table in 20 minutes.

09 of 30 Two-Ingredient Banana Pancakes View Recipe These delicious and unbelievably simple pancakes are best enjoyed right after cooking. With just eggs and a banana, you can have healthy grain-free pancakes with no added sugar. Serve with maple syrup and yogurt or ricotta cheese to add in some protein.

10 of 30 Overnight Steel-Cut Oats View Recipe Photographer: Jen Causey, Food Stylist: Ruth Blackburn These overnight steel-cut oats are the ultimate make-ahead breakfast. Make a batch for the whole family, or store the extra servings in the fridge to eat throughout the week. We love these creamy steel-cut oats topped with honey, bananas and raspberries, but any sweetener, chopped fruit or nut topping will work well.

11 of 30 Egg Sandwiches with Rosemary, Tomato & Feta View Recipe Photographer /Antonis Achilleos, Prop Stylist / Kay Clarke, Food Stylist / Emily Nabors Hall These hearty breakfast sandwiches are packed with ingredients popular in the Mediterranean diet, including feta, tomato and spinach.

12 of 30 Quick-Cooking Oats View Recipe Photographer: Fred Hardy II, Food Stylist: Margaret Monroe Dickey, Prop Stylist: Phoebe Hauser Sometimes basic is better. At breakfast, that can certainly be the case. These easy oatmeal recipes teach you the basic methods so you get creamy, tender oats every time. The flavorings and toppings are up to you.

13 of 30 Baked Banana-Nut Oatmeal Cups View Recipe Muffins meet oatmeal in these moist and tasty grab-and-go oatmeal cups.

14 of 30 Avocado-Egg Toast View Recipe Try it once and we think you'll agree: Topping avocado toast with an egg is a near-perfect breakfast.

15 of 30 Cinnamon-Roll Overnight Oats View Recipe It takes just minutes to assemble this healthy no-cook breakfast, and you'll have meal-prepped grab-and-go breakfasts on hand for the rest of the week. Top these delicious vegan oats—inspired by classic cinnamon bun flavors—with fresh or frozen fruit and your favorite nuts and seeds.

16 of 30 Summer Skillet Vegetable & Egg Scramble View Recipe Don't toss out those almost-past-their-prime vegetables and fresh herbs. Toss them into this skillet egg scramble for a quick vegetarian meal. Nearly any vegetable will work in this easy skillet recipe, so choose your favorites or use what you have on hand.

17 of 30 Breakfast Strawberry & Cream Cheese Oatmeal Cakes View Recipe Sara Haas Fresh strawberries add the perfect touch of natural sweetness to these breakfast oatmeal cakes. When strawberries aren't in season, you can easily substitute frozen ones.

18 of 30 Spinach & Egg Scramble with Raspberries View Recipe Jen Causey This quick egg scramble with hearty bread is one of the best breakfasts for weight loss. It combines protein-packed eggs and superfood raspberries with filling whole-grain toast and nutrient-rich spinach. The protein and fiber help fill you up and keep you going through the morning.

19 of 30 Bacon and Egg Breakfast Wraps View Recipe This Mexican-inspired bacon and egg breakfast is rolled in a tortilla and eaten with your hands.

20 of 30 Berry-Banana Cauliflower Smoothie View Recipe Sneak in your veggies with a smoothie every morning. Riced cauliflower adds thickness and creaminess to a subtly sweet cauliflower smoothie that features the fruity flavors of bananas and berries at the forefront.

21 of 30 Flourless Banana Chocolate Chip Mini Muffins View Recipe Pulsing rolled oats with eggs, banana, brown sugar and oil creates the moist dough of these chocolaty muffins without a bit of all-purpose flour. These are two-bite muffins with a dense and gooey texture. They're delicately sweet and rich, too, so baking them as mini muffins makes them a perfect snack or quick morning bite.

22 of 30 Spinach-Mushroom Frittata with Avocado Salad View Recipe Frittatas are like omelets, only easier--and they taste great hot, warm or cold. This vegetable-packed version is spiked with flavor and paired with a cool salad of lemony cucumbers and tomatoes with creamy avocado. This easy recipe is perfect for brunch, lunch or dinner!

23 of 30 Steel-Cut Oatmeal View Recipe When you learn how to make steel-cut oatmeal, you may find yourself doing it daily or weekly so you have a bowl of hearty, chewy and filling oats for breakfast each morning. This recipe makes a classic version. Toppings are up to you.

24 of 30 Ham and Broccoli Breakfast Casserole View Recipe Prepare this easy ham and broccoli casserole the evening before, and in the morning just pop it in the oven for a delicious breakfast.

25 of 30 Greek Yogurt with Strawberries View Recipe Protein-rich Greek yogurt and sweet strawberries make for a super-simple and satisfying snack.

26 of 30 Southwest Breakfast Skillet View Recipe Carolyn Hodges, M.S., RDN One skillet is all you need to create this satisfying, veggie-loaded breakfast (or dinner) dish. This skillet is packed with mushrooms, bell pepper and chard to help up your veggie count for the day and is topped with bacon, eggs, cheese, pico de gallo and fresh cilantro.

27 of 30 Breakfast Banana, Chocolate & Peanut Butter Oatmeal Cakes View Recipe Sara Haas Bananas, chocolate and peanut butter are a winning combination in these fun, satisfying oatmeal cakes. Peanut butter adds a boost of protein while oats provide fiber. Enjoy these oatmeal cakes for breakfast or a hearty snack.

28 of 30 Baked Oatmeal with Pears View Recipe This comforting baked oatmeal is perfect for cozy weekend mornings and doubles as a make-ahead breakfast that you can meal-prep for healthy grab-and-go meals all week.

29 of 30 Zucchini Mini Muffins View Recipe Shredded zucchini provides moisture and texture to these two-bite muffins, while chocolate chips add just the right amount of sweetness. A perfect quick breakfast or after-school snack, these muffins freeze well, so make a batch ahead of time for busy days.