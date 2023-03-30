17 High-Fiber, High-Protein Recipes that Follow the Mediterranean Diet

Packed with protein and fiber, these Mediterranean Diet recipes are satisfying and delicious options you'll want to make again and again. Each of these recipes has at least 6 grams of fiber and at least 15 grams of protein per serving to align with our high-fiber and high-protein nutritional parameters . Not only will these meals promote heart health, digestion and lasting energy , but they also follow one of the healthiest eating patterns out there. The Mediterranean Diet is known for being the healthiest eating pattern by including ample fruits and vegetables, whole grains, healthy fats and lean proteins. Not to mention, it's super customizable to any palate or food preferences. Recipes like our Turmeric Rice Bowl with Garam Masala Root Vegetables & Chickpeas and Tuna Casserole with Orzo, Eggplant & Feta are healthy, flavor-packed options for your evening meal.

01 of 17 Garlic-Anchovy Pasta with Broccolini View Recipe Jacob Fox Here, we sprinkle the final pasta dish with crumbled goat cheese for nice tangy bites throughout. But if you prefer a creamy sauce, stir the cheese into the pasta in Step 3 along with the reserved cooking water.

02 of 17 Turmeric Rice Bowl with Garam Masala Root Vegetables & Chickpeas View Recipe This fragrant turmeric rice bowl topped with leftover spiced roasted root vegetables and chickpeas is inspired by flavors from India for an easy, vegetarian dinner.

03 of 17 Tuna Casserole with Orzo, Eggplant & Feta View Recipe Tuna casserole is a timeless comfort-food recipe; this one incorporates eggplant, artichoke hearts, oregano, olives and feta cheese for a Greek-inspired flair.

04 of 17 Crispy Oven-Fried Fish Tacos View Recipe Fish tacos make a satisfying meal the entire family will love. Many restaurant versions are deep-fried, but our technique includes coating the fish in a seasoned whole-grain breading and spritzing it lightly with cooking spray before baking on a rack until golden brown. The result is a crispy exterior with moist and flaky fish inside.

05 of 17 Stuffed Pepper Soup View Recipe Jacob Fox Inspired by stuffed peppers, this soup is ready faster and with fewer dishes too! Have fun with the toppings—we top it with onion, Cheddar cheese and tortilla chips here, but salsa, sour cream and corn would also make stellar additions.

06 of 17 Shrimp Pasta Salad View Recipe This fresh and bright cold shrimp pasta salad features classic shrimp scampi flavors. Lemon and Dijon mustard brighten the dressing, and asparagus adds a nice crunch. Farfalle pasta works well with this dish, but any medium pasta shape will work.

07 of 17 Creamy Chicken, Brussels Sprouts & Mushrooms One-Pot Pasta View Recipe Photography / Kelsey Hansen, Styling / Sammy Mila You'll only have to dirty one pot in this easy pasta recipe that cooks chicken and vegetables right along with the noodles. Plus, by using the exact amount of water you need to cook the pasta, the starch that usually gets drained off with your pasta water stays in the pot, giving you delectably creamy results.

08 of 17 Kale & Lentil Stew with Mashed Potatoes View Recipe Fire-roasted tomatoes add slightly smoky flavor to red lentils. The addition of mashed potatoes gives this an upside-down shepherd's pie feel.

09 of 17 Massaged Kale Salad with Roasted Sweet Potato & Black Beans View Recipe Jacob Fox Loaded with roasted sweet potatoes and shallots, black beans, quinoa, feta and pepitas, this salad makes for a satisfying meatless meal. Not only does massaging the kale tenderize it, it also helps the greens absorb more of the bright dressing.

10 of 17 Cilantro Bean Burgers with Creamy Avocado-Lime Slaw View Recipe Lighten up your burger! Bean patties have less saturated fat and more fiber than beef patties. They're also cheaper and easier to cook indoors--and we promise they're just as satisfying, especially with the mouthwatering creamy slaw on top.

11 of 17 Creamy Pasta with Scallops & Brussels Sprouts View Recipe Pan-frying Brussels sprouts brings out their nuttiness, a flavor that pairs well with the rich bacon and creamy sauce here.

12 of 17 Goddess Veggie Bowls with Chicken View Recipe Dark green lacinato kale contrasts with the warm tones of bell peppers and tomatoes in this healthy green goddess salad recipe.

13 of 17 Seared Tuna with Bulgur & Chickpea Salad View Recipe This healthy tuna recipe combines fresh fish, olive oil, lemon juice, fresh herbs and chickpeas. Cooking for two? Flake the two leftover tuna steaks and mix them into the remaining bulgur salad, then serve over lettuce for lunch the next day.

14 of 17 Winter Greens Bowl View Recipe Ali Redmond This one-pan meal packs in lots of plant-based protein and flavor thanks to beans and quinoa, while a creamy lemon-garlic dressing completes the dish.

15 of 17 Baked Halibut with Brussels Sprouts & Quinoa View Recipe Fish plus two sides? It seems fancy but this healthy dinner comes together in just 30 minutes.

16 of 17 Southwestern Cauliflower Rice Bowls with Shrimp & Avocado Crema View Recipe These healthy Southwestern cauliflower rice bowls, topped with black beans, corn and smoky chipotle shrimp, get a cool-down from homemade avocado crema and take just 30 minutes to make.