30-Day Smoothie Plan for Weight Loss

By
Danielle DeAngelis
portrait of Dani
Danielle DeAngelis

Danielle DeAngelis is a rising journalist and current Fellow for EatingWell.com. Through her previous experiences as a news writer, she has focused on covering sustainability and human interest stories. Her passions of reading, writing and eating local all guide her in her position at EatingWell.

EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 29, 2023
Reviewed by Dietitian
Jessica Ball, M.S., RD
Jessica Ball
Reviewed by Dietitian Jessica Ball, M.S., RD

Jessica Ball, M.S., RD, has been with EatingWell for three years and works as the associate nutrition editor for the brand. She is a registered dietitian with a master's in food, nutrition and sustainability. In addition to EatingWell, her work has appeared in Food & WineReal SimpleParentsBetter Homes and Gardens and MyRecipes.

EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines
Blackberry Smoothie
Photo: Fred Hardy

This month, enjoy a smoothie plan that is full of nutritious and tasty ingredients. With less than 375 calories and at least 6 grams of fiber per serving, these light yet filling smoothies can help support weight loss efforts, if that is your goal. Recipes like our Banana-Cocoa Soy Smoothie and Blackberry Smoothie are healthy and satisfying options you'll be looking forward to every morning.

01 of 30

Blackberry Smoothie

Blackberry Smoothie
Fred Hardy

This blackberry smoothie has plenty of fresh berry flavor and sweetness from banana and honey. And with only 5 minutes from start to finish, it's the perfect breakfast for busy mornings. If fresh blackberries aren't available, feel free to use frozen in this easy and healthy smoothie.

02 of 30

Strawberry-Banana Protein Smoothie

3759014.jpg

Greek yogurt and nut butter boost protein, and ground flaxseed adds omega-3s in this fresh fruit smoothie recipe. Use ice cubes if you like a frosty smoothie or opt for water if you don't want it so cold.

03 of 30

Anti-Inflammatory Beet Smoothie

a recipe photo of two cups of the Beet Smoothie
Photographer: Fred Hardy II, Food Stylist: Margaret Monroe Dickey, Prop Stylist: Shell Royster

This vibrant beet smoothie combines sweet and earthy beets with berries, banana and orange juice for a well-balanced flavor. Look for packaged cooked beets where the prepared fruits and vegetables are sold. Beets are high in belatins, an antioxidant that may help decrease inflammation in the body. Other nutrient-packed ingredients add even more anti-inflammatory power, like the anthocyanins in blueberries and the gingerol found in ginger.

04 of 30

Banana-Cocoa Soy Smoothie

3756352.jpg

With plenty of protein from both tofu and soymilk, this banana-split-inspired breakfast smoothie will keep you satisfied until lunchtime.

05 of 30

Cherry-Berry Oatmeal Smoothies

Cherry-Berry Oatmeal Smoothie

Add some oatmeal to give your fruity smoothie even more staying power--this quick breakfast will fuel your morning.

06 of 30

Strawberry-Chocolate Smoothie

Strawberry-Chocolate Smoothie

This creamy, rich strawberry-chocolate smoothie will satisfy any chocolate cravings. It's so decadent you might want it as a dessert, too.

07 of 30

Healthy Breakfast Smoothie

Healthy Breakfast Smoothie in a clear glass with a green straw
Rachel Johnson

This healthy breakfast smoothie recipe is packed with protein, fiber, unsaturated fats and essential vitamins and minerals. Follow our simple formula, memorize the ingredient amounts, then customize to your liking. Even better, our supercharged breakfast smoothie tastes great and keeps you full until lunchtime. We keep a running stock of frozen bananas to give our smoothies a thicker consistency, but a handful of ice achieves a similar effect.

08 of 30

Passion Fruit Smoothie

a recipe photo of the Passion Fruit Smoothie
Photographer: Brie Goldman, Food Stylist: Holly Dreesman

This 3-ingredient smoothie features frozen passion fruit that packs tons of floral notes and tart flavor. While any type of kiwi will work, we like yellow kiwi, which adds more flavor and natural sweetness and brightens the color. Taste and add a teaspoon or two of honey at the end to balance the flavor.

09 of 30

Carrot-Apple Smoothie

Carrot-Apple Smoothie
Fred Hardy

This carrot and apple smoothie is creamy and has a light tropical flavor thanks to coconut milk. It's naturally sweetened from the carrots and apple, and the combination of ginger and lemon juice adds just a bit of spice and helps balance the flavor. The turmeric, fresh or dried, gives the smoothie a vibrant bright orange color.

10 of 30

Spinach-Avocado Smoothie

5147278.jpg

This healthy green smoothie gets super creamy from the frozen banana and avocado. Make ahead (up to 1 day) and store it in the fridge until you need a veggie boost.

11 of 30

Fruit & Yogurt Smoothie

3756353.jpg

This easy fruit smoothie recipe calls for just three ingredients: yogurt, fruit juice and frozen fruit. Mix up your fruit combinations from day to day for a healthy breakfast or snack that never gets boring.

12 of 30

Strawberry-Blueberry-Banana Smoothie

6440439.jpg

A smoothie with strawberries, blueberries and banana is delicately sweet and entirely kid-friendly, even with a boost of protein from hemp seeds. Freeze the fruits ahead of time for an extra frosty texture once blended.

13 of 30

Pineapple Green Smoothie

Pineapple Green Smoothie

Use ripe bananas for this creamy Greek yogurt, spinach and pineapple smoothie. Chia seeds add healthy omega-3 fats, fiber and a little protein for an extra nutritional boost.

14 of 30

Grape Smoothie

a recipe photo of the Grape Smoothie
Photographer: Jen Causey, Food Stylist: Ruth Blackburn

Calling all grape lovers! This grape smoothie features plenty of frozen sweet red grapes that combine with banana and vanilla Greek-style yogurt, which both add creaminess, while berries add color and fruity flavor to complement the grapes.

15 of 30

Chocolate-Banana Protein Smoothie

5678189.jpg

Red lentils give this smoothie a plant-based protein boost. To make this smoothie vegan, try using unsweetened coconut beverage or almond milk in place of the dairy milk.

16 of 30

Mango Raspberry Smoothie

mango raspberry smoothie
Ali Redmond

A squeeze of lemon juice adds bright flavor to this frozen fruit smoothie. Mango provides plenty of sweetness without having to add juice, but if it's too tart for you, a touch of agave will do the trick.

17 of 30

Jason Mraz's Avocado Green Smoothie

3758873.jpg

To make this green smoothie recipe a meal-in-a-glass, musician Mraz adds a tablespoon of coconut oil and some sprouted flax or chia seeds.

18 of 30

Strawberry-Pineapple Smoothie

Strawberry-Pineapple Smoothie

Blend almond milk, strawberry and pineapple for a smoothie that's so easy you can make it on busy mornings. A bit of almond butter adds richness and filling protein. Freeze some of the almond milk for an extra-icy texture.

19 of 30

Cantaloupe Smoothie

3755209.jpg

This healthy smoothie recipe is the perfect way to cool off in the summer when cantaloupe is at its peak, adding plenty of sweetness to this healthy snack.

20 of 30

Blueberry-Cranberry Smoothie

4019496.jpg

Ready to try kefir? We use it in place of yogurt in this healthy smoothie recipe packed with berries and banana.

21 of 30

Mango-Ginger Smoothie

Mango-Ginger Smoothie

Red lentils are a sneaky source of plant-based protein in this healthy smoothie recipe. The lentils add 3 grams more protein than an equal-size portion of nonfat plain yogurt and 4 grams more fiber than a typical serving of protein powder.

22 of 30

Peanut Butter-Strawberry-Kale Smoothie

4019478.jpg

This PB&J-inspired green smoothie recipe makes for a quick and healthy breakfast you can easily take on the go.

23 of 30

Pumpkin Pie Smoothie

Pumpkin Pie Smoothie

This healthy smoothie recipe has all the flavor of a pumpkin spice latte without all the sugar. Made with real pumpkin and frozen banana, this whips into a creamy, luscious grab-&-go breakfast (or snack) in just 5 minutes.

24 of 30

Berry-Coconut Smoothie

4528000.jpg

Add protein and fiber to your smoothie--without dairy or protein powder--with lentils. They're a sneaky source of plant-based protein in this healthy smoothie recipe.

25 of 30

Creamsicle Breakfast Smoothie

3758162.jpg

Though it tastes like those iconic vanilla-and-orange popsicles, this creamsicle breakfast smoothie recipe is a balanced breakfast with carbohydrates, protein and, thanks to the addition of coconut water, essential electrolytes. Coconut water serves up more than 10 percent of your daily dose of potassium--an electrolyte you lose through sweat--in every cup, making it a great hydrator for light workouts. Plus, this creamy orange-mango smoothie only contains about 30 mg of sodium per cup, whereas sports drinks usually deliver about 110 mg of sodium per cup.

26 of 30

Thermos-Ready Smoothie

3755979.jpg

This healthy smoothie recipe is a protein and fiber-rich drink to go.

27 of 30

Strawberry-Mango-Banana Smoothie

6440441.jpg

Making fruit smoothies at home saves time and money. For this easy smoothie, combine strawberries, mango and banana with a bit of cashew butter and ground chia seeds for body and richness.

28 of 30

Avocado & Banana Smoothie

Avocado and Banana Smoothie
Casey Barber

If you love a creamy smoothie, this one's for you: avocado and banana combine for a thick and rich drink. Freeze your banana slices to make it more of an ice cream-style smoothie.

29 of 30

Berry-Kefir Smoothie

4502820.jpg

Get a probiotic boost at breakfast when you add kefir to your smoothie. Feel free to use any berries and nut butter you have on hand in this healthy smoothie recipe.

30 of 30

Cherry-Mocha Smoothie

5583201.jpg

For a fast-paced breakfast on the go, give your blender a whirl. Heart disease doesn't stand a chance thanks to the healthy fats from the almond butter and health-boosting phytonutrients in the cocoa powder and cherries in this tasty breakfast smoothie.

