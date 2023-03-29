17 New Dinner Recipes for Spring

Looking for something fresh to make for dinner tonight? Try one of these brand-new recipes. Featuring in-season ingredients like lettuce, spinach and peas, you'll embrace the taste of spring with each bite of these dishes. Recipes like our Baked Kale Salad with Crispy Quinoa and Air-Fryer Tempura Artichoke Salad with Lemon-Dill Dressing are so delicious, you'll be making them all season long.

01 of 17 Weeknight Lemon Chicken Skillet Dinner View Recipe Justin Walker This one-pan chicken dinner doesn't get much easier, or more satisfying. In just half an hour, you can have a complete meal on the table that doesn't require loads of dishes afterwards. We call for tender haricots verts because they're quick cooking; traditional green beans likely won't be tender enough after the brief cooking time at the end. If that's all you have on hand, steam them first, and then add them to the pan for the final step. Serve this hearty chicken and potatoes dinner with a simple side salad to sneak in another serving of veggies.

02 of 17 Mom's Minestrone View Recipe Kristin Teig This is less a soup than it is an Italian-American vegetable stew, great on its own but most often eaten more like a vegetable stroganoff or Bolognese, coating the pasta with its thick, rustic, vegetable-and-bean gravy, and finished in the bowl with fresh basil and a dusting of Parmesan and drizzle of olive oil.

03 of 17 Baked Kale Salad with Crispy Quinoa View Recipe Photographer: Brie Goldman Food Stylist: Annie Probst Prop Stylist: Gabe Greco Crisping the quinoa in the oven adds delicious texture to this bright and filling kale salad. The lemon-honey-garlic dressing complements the sweetness from the roasted vegetables. Topping the salad with feta and pepitas gives it a savory note.

04 of 17 Creamy Lemon Orzo with Spinach & Snap Peas View Recipe Photographer: Jen Causey, Food Stylist: Ruth Blackburn Think of this one-pot creamy lemon orzo with spinach and snap peas like a quick risotto that swaps orzo for rice. The orzo is cooked until just al dente, giving some texture to the dish. Snap peas are a great addition, but asparagus or another green veggie would work well too.

05 of 17 Copycat Chick-fil-A Fried Cauliflower Sandwich View Recipe Sara Baurley Tender cauliflower steaks replace the chicken in this flavorful replica of Chick-fil-A's sandwich. Marinating the cauliflower in buttermilk and pickle juice adds subtle tang while also tenderizing it before it gets pan-fried and baked. An easy sauce made from a combination of mayo, mustard and barbecue sauce tops this healthy cauliflower sandwich.

06 of 17 Air-Fryer Tempura Artichoke Salad with Lemon-Dill Dressing View Recipe Photographer: Kelsey Hansen, Food Stylist: Charlie Worthington, Prop Stylist: Stephanie Hunter Sneak more vegetables into your salad with these lightly battered artichoke "croutons." Use a vegetable peeler to shave long ribbons from asparagus stalks.

07 of 17 Best Oven-Baked Salmon View Recipe Photographer: Jen Causey, Food Stylist: Jennifer Wendorf Lemon, fennel and dill impart delicious flavor in this easy baked salmon recipe. Baking the lemon slices releases the juices and essential oils from the rind. Serve with fingerling potatoes and asparagus, or enjoy with a simple salad.

08 of 17 Spicy Buttermilk Chicken with Broccoli-Raisin Slaw View Recipe Photographer: Kelsey Hansen, Food Stylist: Sammy Mila Crispy, juicy and slightly spicy, these flavorful air-fryer chicken thighs have it all. A crunchy broccoli-raisin slaw makes for an easy side to pair with the chicken. If you like, serve the chicken with hot honey for a little sweet heat.

09 of 17 Banh Mi with Crispy Tofu View Recipe Caitlin Bensel This Vietnamese sandwich is typically a combination of meat (usually pork) and vegetables, but our take here is plant-based and calls for crispy marinated tofu and a combination of fresh and pickled vegetables. A swipe of sriracha mayonnaise adds a layer of creamy richness. Don't be intimidated by the long ingredient list—all of the items are easy to find at well-stocked grocery stores and once you prep your ingredients, the sandwiches come together very easily.

10 of 17 Baked Ziti View Recipe Photographer: Jennifer Causey, Food stylist: Ruth Blackburn From saucy noodles to melted cheese, this baked ziti recipe is comfort food at its finest. We like a 50-50 combination of ground beef and Italian turkey sausage, but you can use just 1 pound of either, if you prefer. Rather than using jarred meat sauce, making your own helps cut back on sodium. Fresh basil leaves finish this dish that the whole family will love.

11 of 17 Air-Fryer Lemony Lamb Chops with Fennel & Olives View Recipe Photographer: Kelsey Hansen, Food Stylist: Sammy Mila Lamb chops turn tender and juicy in the air fryer alongside potatoes and fennel in this impressive main dish. An olive-fennel topping completes the recipe for a pop of briny flavor.

12 of 17 Copycat Sweetgreen Chicken Pesto Parm Bowl View Recipe Photographer: Brie Goldman, Food Stylist: Annie Probst, Prop Stylist: Gabe Greco Re-create a popular Sweetgreen menu item at home with this copycat grain bowl recipe. Quinoa provides staying power, thanks to its high fiber content, while chicken adds protein to keep you satisfied and nourished. Tossing the broccoli in hot sauce and crushed red pepper lends a spicy note to this flavorful bowl.

13 of 17 Super Green Pasta View Recipe Photographer: Jen Causey, Food Stylist: Margret Monroe Dickey, Prop Stylist: Christine Keely Pack in your veggies with this quick and easy green pasta. Plenty of kale and spinach transform into a vibrant green sauce once cooked and blended with basil, pine nuts and Parmesan cheese for a pesto-like flavor. Enjoy this easy vegetarian pasta as is, or add grilled chicken or white beans for a boost of protein.

14 of 17 Sheet-Pan Zucchini Pizza View Recipe Photographer: Morgan Hunt Glaze, Prop Stylist: Shell Royster, Food Stylist: Chelsea Zimmer Fresh zucchini and lemon slices top this sheet-pan pizza. Whole lemon slices add bright flavor from the skin and rind as well as acidity from the flesh. Feta and fresh mozzarella cheese add a savory note and add balance to the rest of the flavors.

15 of 17 Air-Fryer Tahini-Dressed Crispy Chickpea Salad View Recipe Adam Albright Chickpeas get deliciously crispy in the air fryer and provide a welcome textural contrast to the leafy greens in this salad. A quick tahini-lemon dressing adds nuttiness and brightness.

16 of 17 Creamy Lemon-Basil Chicken View Recipe Photographer: Jen Causey, Food Stylist: Ruth Blackburn This ultra-quick creamy lemon-basil chicken is bright and refreshing. Using whole lemon slices in the sauce gathers the essential oils from the rind plus the acidic punch from the flesh and adds more depth of flavor than juice and zest alone.