16 Gut-Healthy Snacks for Weight Loss
Snacks like hummus, trail mix and crunchy chickpeas are not only healthy and delicious. They also include ingredients that can help support your gut health and healthy digestion. Plus, these snacks are low in calories and high in fiber, so they're light and satisfying choices that can help support weight loss if that is your goal. Recipes like our Carrot & Banana Muffins and Apple Wedges & Peanut Butter are nutritious options that will keep you feeling fueled and your best.
Carrot & Banana Muffins
Packed with flavorful and wholesome ingredients, these carrot-banana muffins make a good snack or breakfast.
Crunchy Roasted Chickpeas
Try this satisfying snack instead of nuts. The tasty legumes are lower in calories and packed with fiber.
Black Bean Hummus
For a slightly Southwestern spin on hummus, swap in black beans for the traditional chickpeas. It's just as fiber-rich and filling, but with a taste that pairs well with tortilla chips and crisp bell peppers.
Apple Wedges & Peanut Butter
This version of apple with peanut butter uses powdered peanut butter. Dieters love this low-fat peanut butter powder because it is lower in calories.
Strawberry Fruit Salad
This summer berry fruit salad recipe makes enough for a crowd. Serve with granola and yogurt at brunch, as a healthy potluck side, or halve the recipe to serve 4.
Tropical Fruit & Nuts Snack
With 4 grams of protein and 4 grams of fiber, this healthy packable snack can help you feel full until your next meal.
Guacamole & Dippers
We like bell pepper and carrots but swap in any crunchy vegetable, like celery or cucumbers, to make this your favorite healthy snack.
Homemade Trail Mix
Try this with portable mix with any combination of dried fruits and nuts.
Toasted Paprika Chickpeas
Toasted chickpeas are now a popular vegan snack, but why spend extra money buying them at the health food store when you can easily make them yourself? They're delicious as a snack but also make a wonderful salad topping.
Air-Fryer Cinnamon-Ginger Apple Chips
When you're in the mood for a sweet snack, these air-fryer apple chips are the perfect choice. Sprinkle Honeycrisp apples with warming spices, such as cinnamon, ginger, allspice, cloves, nutmeg and cardamom. Air-fry, then dip into honey- or vanilla-flavored yogurt.
Strawberries Dipped in Chocolate
This healthy dessert recipe is a quick and healthy way to satisfy your chocolate craving.
Fresh Fruit Salad
This refreshing and easy fruit salad recipe will be the favorite at any potluck or cookout. And if you like creamy fruit salad or fruit salad with yogurt, we've got you covered with an optional tangy lime yogurt dressing to serve on the side—instead of making fruit salad with whipped cream. This is a colorful and healthy fruit salad recipe for all occasions.
Guacamole with Bell Pepper Dippers
Skip tortilla chips and get a healthy dose of vitamin C when you use bell pepper as a dipper for guacamole in this quick snack recipe.
Strawberries and Cottage Cheese
This snack mixes a serving of dairy with a serving of fresh fruit and provides a boost of vitamin C and calcium to your day.
Chocolate-Dipped Apricots
Satisfy your sweet tooth with these chocolate-dipped dried apricots for a healthy dessert. Try this chocolate-dipped fruit recipe with slices of your favorite dried fruit.
Avocado Hummus
This vibrant green hummus recipe couldn't be easier--just toss a few ingredients in the food processor and whir away! Aquafaba (the liquid from a can of chickpeas) and avocado make this healthy dip extra smooth and creamy. Serve with veggie chips, pita chips or crudités.