Our 20 Best Noodle Soup Recipes
There are so many ways you can dress up a bowl of noodle soup, and these recipes are prime examples. From classic chicken noodle soup to satisfying bowls made with instant ramen noodles, these soups are loved by our readers with four- and five-star reviews. Recipes like our Slow-Cooker Chicken & Vegetable Noodle Soup and Vegetarian Udon Noodle Soup are some of the best choices for a healthy and tasty lunch or dinner.
Slow-Cooker Chicken & Vegetable Noodle Soup
This slow-cooker chicken noodle soup fits nicely into the Mediterranean diet thanks to plenty of vegetables, lean chicken breast and whole-wheat pasta. Pair it with a salad and toasted whole-grain bread for an easy, healthy dinner.
Bok Choy Soup with Shrimp & Noodles
d noodle soup is inspired by the flavors of Vietnamese pho, with a spice-infused broth and rice noodles. Shrimp, bok choy, carrots and mushrooms cook in the aromatic broth while mung bean sprouts and plenty of fresh mint add a refreshing bite on top.
Mom's Minestrone
This is less a soup than it is an Italian-American vegetable stew, great on its own but most often eaten more like a vegetable stroganoff or Bolognese, coating the pasta with its thick, rustic, vegetable-and-bean gravy, and finished in the bowl with fresh basil and a dusting of Parmesan and drizzle of olive oil. Adapted from The Don't Panic Pantry Cookbook: Mostly Vegetarian Comfort Food That Happens to Be Pretty Good for You © 2023 by Noah Galuten. Excerpted by permission of Alfred A. Knopf, a division of Penguin Random House LLC.
Vegetarian Udon Noodle Soup
This Japanese-style udon soup recipe uses several Asian ingredients that are available at most grocery stores, including udon noodles, mirin (cooking wine), miso, and sesame oil. All will keep for months in the pantry or fridge.
Pasta e Ceci (Pasta & Chickpea Soup)
This thick soup is full of ceci (Italian for chickpeas), tomatoes, fresh rosemary and pasta. Convenient pantry items makes it the perfect solution for harried weeknights. To make this soup vegetarian simply swap reduced-sodium vegetable broth for the beef broth.
Sesame Instant Ramen Noodles with Broccoli & Soft-Boiled Egg
Jazz up basic ramen noodles with toasted sesame oil, quick-cooked broccoli and a jammy soft-boiled egg. To cut back on sodium, look for ramen varieties with less than 600 mg sodium per serving or use less of the seasoning packet.
Turkey, Pasta & Vegetable Soup
This simple, clean turkey soup is full of vegetables and shredded turkey, making it perfect for after the holidays when you have leftovers on hand. Don't forget to save your Parmesan rinds! Adding one to a soup like this adds a rich umami flavor.
Spinach-Tortellini Soup
When you need a quick and flavorful dinner, turn to this easy tortellini soup with spinach. Refrigerated cheese tortellini bulk up the soup and cook in just minutes. The tortellini can be delicate, so be careful when stirring the soup to avoid them falling apart.
Brothy Ginger-Soy Noodles with Turkey & Bok Choy
This dish was inspired by Chinese Dan Dan noodles—ground pork and noodles in a spicy broth. We use ground turkey and omit the traditional Sichuan peppercorns for convenience, but add hot sesame oil. Use toasted sesame oil instead if you want mild noodles.
Vegetarian Lasagna Soup
All the delicious flavors of a vegetarian lasagna can be found in this cozy soup. Mushrooms, zucchini and spinach provide color and nutrients, while a ricotta-and-mozzarella topping provides the signature cheesiness and creaminess. Serve with a side salad or crusty bread for dipping.
Creamy Chicken Noodle Soup with Rotisserie Chicken
This creamy chicken noodle soup recipe has a delicious pot pie feel to it. We call for rotisserie chicken to streamline your prep time—look for a nice big one with lots of breast meat on it. Pair this comforting and easy soup recipe with a green salad, or, if you're really hungry, a grilled cheese sandwich.
Slow-Cooker Turkey & Kale Minestrone Soup
Adjust the heat level in the dish by choosing either hot or mild Italian sausage. You can add red pepper, too, to make it extra hot. Serve this slow-cooker minestrone with crusty bread, if desired.
Ono Kao Sweh (Coconut Chicken Noodle Soup)
With its rich and fragrant coconut broth and chewy noodles, this satisfying bowl, served at Urban Burma in Aurora, Colorado, just might become your go-to chicken soup recipe this season.
Classic Chicken Soup
Classic chicken noodle soup gets a healthy upgrade with low-sodium chicken broth, whole-wheat egg noodles and tons of vegetables. To get a homemade stock flavor using store-bought broth, we simmer bone-in chicken breasts in the broth before adding the rest of the soup ingredients. But you're short on time, feel free to use pre-cooked chicken and start the recipe at step 2.
Sausage, Spinach & Tortellini Soup
Full of a comforting tomato base and plenty of fresh spinach, the spicy sausage is a zingy, flavorful addition to this easy soup recipe. If you want to make the soup ahead of time, save the tortellini for shortly before serving so that it doesn't get soggy and break apart.
Sichuan Ramen Cup of Noodles with Cabbage & Tofu
The Sichuan province in the southwestern corner of China is known for its fiery dishes. Here, the richness of tahini tempers the spicy chile paste in this cup-of-noodles-style mason jar soup recipe. You can grind the Sichuan peppercorns in a spice grinder or mortar and pestle, or crush them with the bottom of a heavy skillet.
Mushroom-Beef Noodle Soup
You don't need much beef in this homey mushroom-beef noodle soup recipe, since mushrooms and a little Worcestershire sauce give it plenty of savory flavor.
Chicken Noodle Soup with Dill
Chicken noodle soup is undeniably comfort food for many people (especially when they're not feeling well) and this version gets a healthful update. Whole-wheat egg noodles add fiber and nutrients and reduced-sodium chicken broth cuts the sodium. By all means use homemade chicken broth if you have it.
Creamy Mac & Cheese Soup
A package of frozen pureed winter squash adds sweetness and good nutrition--namely vitamin A, potassium and fiber--to this soup version of a family favorite, mac and cheese. It also lends its orange color to the soup, making it seem cheesier without actually adding more cheese. Feel free to swap in your favorite shape of medium-size pasta for the elbow macaroni. Using convenience items like the frozen squash means that this healthy kid-friendly dinner takes just 30 minutes to prep.
Spicy Chicken Noodle Soup with Soft-Boiled Eggs
Transform canned chicken noodle soup by adding fresh ginger, crunchy vegetables, herbs and a jammy soft-boiled egg. Look for a low-sodium soup that has 450 mg sodium or less per serving.