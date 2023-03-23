15 Breakfast Casseroles to Make This Spring

Eleanor Chalstrom March 23, 2023

Spring has sprung and these breakfast casserole recipes are sure to brighten your mornings. Packed with seasonal vegetables like asparagus, zucchini and spinach, these breakfast casseroles will become your favorite way to celebrate the season. Full of bright flavor, recipes like our Vegetarian Spring Egg Casserole and Blueberry Baked Oatmeal are delicious and simple.

Vegetarian Spring Egg Casserole

This easy egg casserole is filled with spring green vegetables and rustic whole-grain bread. It's perfect for a healthy vegetarian dinner or a springtime brunch. You can assemble it the night before and bake it in the morning when you're ready.

 

Blueberry Baked Oatmeal

Credit: Jason Donnelly
This baked oatmeal recipe features lemon and cardamom with plenty of sweet and juicy blueberries. Baked oatmeal recipes like this one can be prepped on Monday for an easy grab-and-go breakfast for the rest of the workweek.

 

Sweet Pepper Hash Brown Baked Eggs

This hash brown and egg dish with sweet green pepper rings is easy to create and perfect for brunch or breakfast.

 

Spinach & Feta Strata

Credit: Victor Protasio
This breakfast casserole is a natural make-ahead choice, as the egg mixture needs plenty of time to soak into the bread before baking. Plus, it's equally delicious hot, room temperature or cold, so guests can help themselves as they wake up.

 

Spring Green Frittata

Frittatas are a versatile dish that can be served at breakfast, lunch or dinner. This easy frittata, featuring green spring vegetables accented by chopped tomatoes and parmesan cheese, can be on your plate in just 25 minutes.

 

Sweet Potato, Sausage and Goat Cheese Egg Casserole

This hearty breakfast casserole, featuring roasted sweet potatoes, is the perfect dish to prepare for your next brunch gathering.

 

Lemon-Blueberry French Toast Casserole

Credit: Photographer: Rachel Marek, Food stylist: Lauren McAnelly
When you need to feed a crowd, this French toast casserole is sure to be a winner. Blueberries bring color and tartness to the dish, while maple syrup provides sweetness. You can easily assemble this casserole the night before and leave it to soak before baking it in the morning.

 

Loaded Vegetable Quiche

Credit: Will Dickey
This tender vegetable quiche is packed with produce, including onions, spinach and mushrooms. The Parmesan does double duty, providing cheesiness as well as saltiness. Sliced tomatoes make a lovely topping.

 

Ham & Asparagus Quiche

Credit: Victor Protasio
This spring ham-and-asparagus quiche is perfect for brunch or dinner with a green salad on the side. If you've got leftover Easter ham, let it shine paired with tender asparagus in this crustless quiche. Emmenthal cheese adds a rich, sharp flavor, but Swiss cheese is an excellent alternative.

 

Vegan Pineapple & Coconut Baked Oatmeal

This dreamy vegan baked oatmeal is full of tropical flavors from coconut and pineapple, and it couldn't be easier to make. It's a satisfying family breakfast but also feels special enough for a Sunday brunch with company.

 

Baked Asparagus & Cheese Frittata

Credit: Antonis Achilleos
Perfect for a spring brunch or light supper, this Italian omelet is baked so it is easy to serve to a group.

 

Skillet Eggs with Tomatillos & Spinach

This healthy skillet recipe features eggs cooked in a mixture of spinach, herbs and tomatillos. Garnish with a touch of harissa—a fiery chile paste—and dip some toasted whole-grain country bread into the jammy yolks.

 

Baked Oatmeal with Banana, Raisins & Walnuts

How do you make oatmeal even easier? Bake it! Here, we combine oats with milk and yogurt and flavor them with spices. Banana and raisins add natural sweetness. Once combined, the oatmeal is baked in the oven for a healthy breakfast the whole family will love.

 

Bacon & Spinach Quiche with Hash Brown Crust

A spinach and bacon quiche gets a fun twist with the addition of hash browns. Shredded potatoes create a gluten-free crust for this healthy quiche that's sure to be a crowd-pleasing breakfast or brunch.

 

Cheesy Zucchini Quiche

This cheesy crustless zucchini quiche has plenty of leeks and zucchini enveloped in a light custard. Feta and fontina cheeses add a rich depth of flavor. Serve it for brunch or anytime you have extra zucchini on hand.

 

By Eleanor Chalstrom