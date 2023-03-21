15 Mediterranean Diet Sheet-Pan Dinners Ready in Three Steps or Less

These dinners are the definition of simple, quick and healthy. These recipes make prep and kitchen clean up easier than ever since you only have to use one sheet pan to get these meals on the table. These meals are not only ready in three steps or less, but follow the principles of Mediterranean diet. This diet emphasizes lean proteins, whole grains and incorporation of lots of vegetables. The Mediterranean diet is one of the healthiest eating patterns out there, providing benefits such as heart health, brain health and weight loss benefits. Recipes like out Garlic Butter-Roasted Salmon with Potatoes & Asparagus and Sheet-Pan Shrimp Fried Rice are healthy, quick and delicious ways to get a weeknight meal on the table.