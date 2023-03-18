12 Starbucks Copycat Recipes Worth Making, Not Buying
Starbucks lovers, listen up: you can easily recreate your favorite drinks and food from the chain at home for a fraction of the price. From their snack and breakfast options to their most popular coffees and beverages, we've got you covered with these copycat recipes. Once you try our Copycat Starbucks Spinach & Mushroom Egg Bites and Copycat Starbucks Pink Drink, you'll start to question why you ever spent the time and money in the drive-thru.
Copycat Starbucks Spinach & Mushroom Egg Bites
Skip the pricy Starbucks breakfast in favor of our oven-baked egg bites, which are packed with spinach and mushrooms. Baking the egg bites in a hot-water bath creates a similar cooking environment to that of the sous vide method. The added moisture helps gently steam the eggs, creating an almost soufflé-like consistency. Enjoy these meal-prep-friendly egg bites as is, or serve with a dollop of salsa or hot sauce, or sliced avocado.
Iced Matcha Latte
Sip on this simple iced matcha latte recipe, suitable for any type of weather. A matcha whisk is ideal as it helps distribute the powder more evenly. If you don't have a matcha whisk, a milk frother or standard whisk can be used, just be sure to whisk vigorously to avoid clumping.
Copycat Starbucks Pink Drink
Inspired by Starbucks' Pink Drink, we use fresh and frozen fruit to create a tangy, creamy beverage. The natural sweetness of the strawberries and passion fruit eliminates the need for added sugar. Coconut milk adds creaminess, while strawberries contribute to the gorgeous pink hue of this refreshing drink.
Fruit & Cheese Bistro Lunch Box
This fruit, cheese and cracker box inspired by Starbucks' bistro boxes is a fun and healthy alternative to your standard sandwich. It's the perfect personal-size cheese plate to pack for a work lunch or a picnic in the park.
Chocolate-Hazelnut Iced Coffee
This vegan iced coffee explodes with rich chocolate-hazelnut taste, but it won't weigh you down like a barista-made Frappuccino. Using hazelnut milk and creamer will give you the nuttiest flavor, but if you can't find it, you can substitute another plant-based milk or creamer (it's also great with cow's milk if you don't care about it being vegan). Try chocolate or vanilla almond milk, oat milk or even macadamia milk. If you opt for a non-hazelnut milk, you might want to add an extra teaspoon of chocolate-hazelnut spread.
Pumpkin Spice Latte
No super-sweet sugar bombs here! Make your very own pumpkin spice latte at home with this healthy recipe that allows you to control just how much added sugar goes into your coffee drink. If you would rather have a vegan latte, use whatever nondairy milk you'd like. Real pumpkin puree, maple syrup, cinnamon and coffee—it's fall in a mug! For a grown-up version, try spiking your PSL with bourbon, dark rum or a coffee liqueur such as Kahlúa. (If using a sweetened liqueur, consider cutting down on the maple syrup in the recipe.)
Copycat Starbucks Pumpkin Cream Cheese Muffins
Lightly sweetened cream cheese fills the center of these copycat Starbucks pumpkin muffins, while pepitas add a great crunch factor. Whole-wheat flour amps up the fiber in these healthy breakfast muffins. Be sure not to overfill the muffin with the cream cheese filling or else it will overflow when baking.
Protein Bistro Lunch Box
Inspired by Starbucks' bistro boxes, this affordable lunch is easy to make and pack yourself. With high-protein ingredients like a hard-boiled egg, edamame and tuna, this bistro-style lunch will leave you feeling satisfied.
Iced Mocha
Chocolate-flavored drink mix replaces high-carb sugar syrup in this homestyle version of a coffee shop drink.
Matcha Green Tea Latte
A touch of honey balances the bitterness of matcha in this healthy latte recipe. For a nondairy latte, swap unsweetened almond, soy or coconut milk for the low-fat milk.
Mint-Chocolate Whipped Iced Coffee
The cool and creamy combination of chocolate and mint is what keeps us unwrapping another Andes candy or sneaking just one more Thin Mint cookie. With this simple Frappuccino-inspired recipe, your coffee can be just as much of a treat—and still not too sweet. Use any type of milk or whipped cream, including nondairy options, for this recipe. Any way you blend it, this icy mint-chocolate whipped coffee will give you thrills and chills.
Frozen Mocha
Freezing the soymilk into cubes helps chill the beverage without diluting its flavor. Maple syrup and vanilla extract provide sweetness to balance the bitterness of the coffee in this refreshing drink.