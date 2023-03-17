12 Spring Sheet-Pan Dinners in Three Steps or Less

These recipes are simple, delicious and healthy dinners that you'll want to make on repeat. Not only do these one-pot meals make cooking and clean-up easier, each of these recipes are vegetarian and follow the Mediterranean diet so you can have a flavorful meal that aligns with your health goals. The Mediterranean diet is one of the healthiest eating patterns thanks to its inclusion of ample fresh vegetables, whole grains and, in this case, plant-based proteins. Recipes like our Lemony Linguine With Spring Vegetables and Vegan Coconut Chickpea Curry are nutritious, tasty and perfect for any night of the week.