13 High-Protein Snacks for Weight Loss
Need something light yet satisfying to fill the gap in between meals? Grab one of these protein-packed snacks. With at least 7 grams of protein per serving, these snacks can help you reap the benefits of the nutrient like muscle growth, supporting bone health and healthy digestion. Plus, these low-calorie, high-fiber snack ideas are options that can help support weight loss, if that is your goal. Recipes like our Pizza Lettuce Wraps and Cottage Cheese with Raspberry Honey are filling and nutrition recipes that can help you meet your goals.
Coconut-Cashew Breakfast Bites
Never skip breakfast again: keep these coconut and date breakfast bites in the fridge or freezer, and you'll always have a grab-and-go option for busy mornings.
Pizza Lettuce Wraps
Go light and fresh when you're craving pizza: these easy lettuce wraps have all the taste with fewer carbs and calories.
Peanut Butter & Pomegranate Toast
For all the flavor of a classic PB&J without the added sugar, just reach for the real deal—fresh fruit. You still get a little natural sweetness and enough juiciness to combat peanut butter's stick-factor, plus some extra fiber. Padma Lakshmi—who shared this recipe when she guest-edited EatingWell Magazine—loves a combo of peanut butter and pomegranate arils (and her Instagram followers went crazy for it too), but you can replicate the formula with whatever nut butter and fruit you love.
Cottage Cheese with Raspberry Honey
Crunchy sunflower seeds add delicious flavor to this simple, light meal or snack of cottage cheese dressed up with raspberries and honey.
Edamame with Ginger Salt
Add zing to convenient frozen edamame with easy homemade seasoning. You'll have leftover ginger salt—try a sprinkle on steamed or roasted veggies.
Pizza Pistachios
Nutritional yeast mimics the flavor of cheese, lending a pizza-like flavor to these playful spiced pistachios.
Easy Black Bean Dip
This creamy bean dip is great for a party or picnic. Smoked paprika and ground chipotles add a robust, earthy flavor, but you can also use regular paprika and cayenne if you don't have the other spices on hand.
Apple & Peanut Butter Toast
A pinch of ground cardamom punches up the flavor in this classic combo of apples and peanut butter on toast.
Tuna Salad Crackers
A fun twist on a tuna salad sandwich. This Tuna Salad & Crackers recipe uses wheat crackers instead of bread!
Edamame with Aleppo Pepper
With fruity undertones and a slight cumin taste, Aleppo pepper gives this healthy protein snack some satisfying flavor.
White Bean & Avocado Toast
Mashed avocado and white beans make for a fiber-rich and creamy topping, the perfect partner for a crispy slice of toast. Try it for a quick breakfast or snack.
Everything-Seasoned Almonds
Grinding up the everything bagel seasoning in a spice grinder will help it adhere to the almonds.
English Muffin Pizza with Tomato & Olives
This pizza-inspired English muffin topped with tomato, cheese, olives and oregano does triple duty—it's great as a snack or as part of a delicious breakfast or lunch.