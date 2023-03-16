20 Gut-Healthy Breakfasts in 10 Minutes or Less

Danielle DeAngelis Reviewed by Dietitian Jessica Ball, M.S., RD March 16, 2023
Reviewed by Dietitian Jessica Ball, M.S., RD

Some of your favorite breakfast foods like oats, yogurt and fruits such as bananas and raspberries can help support your gut health and healthy digestion. These breakfasts star gut-healthy ingredients while taking just 10 minutes or less to prepare, so you can have a practical yet nutritious option for busy mornings. Recipes like our Chocolate Banana Oatmeal and Mushroom Omelet are healthy choices that will save you time and keep you fueled for whatever the day holds.

Start Slideshow

1 of 20

Chocolate Banana Oatmeal

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Have your fruit and a little luxury too with this kid-friendly healthy chocolate and banana oatmeal recipe. Short on time in the morning? Try our overnight oatmeal variation.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 20

Mushroom Omelet

Credit: Photography / Victor Protasio, Styling / Ruth Blackburn and Christina Daley
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

For a quick breakfast, learn how to make this mushroom omelet. Sautéing the mushrooms with garlic adds a punch of flavor in this healthy breakfast recipe.

3 of 20

Mango Raspberry Smoothie

Credit: Ali Redmond
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

A squeeze of lemon juice adds bright flavor to this frozen fruit smoothie. Mango provides plenty of sweetness without having to add juice, but if it's too tart for you, a touch of agave will do the trick.

Advertisement

4 of 20

Nut & Berry Parfait

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

In this quick high-protein breakfast recipe, Greek yogurt is topped with healthy berries and almonds and lightly sweetened with honey.

5 of 20

Creamy Blueberry-Pecan Oatmeal

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

In this satisfying, on-the-go oatmeal recipe, protein-rich Greek yogurt, crunchy pecans and sweet berries make this the perfect healthy breakfast. Short on time in the morning? Try our overnight oatmeal variation.

6 of 20

Mango-Almond Smoothie Bowl

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

For this healthy smoothie bowl recipe, be sure to use frozen fruit (not fresh) to keep the texture thick, creamy and frosty.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 20

Almond Butter & Banana Protein Smoothie

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Almond butter adds nutty flavor plus 7 grams of protein to this healthy, protein-rich banana smoothie.

8 of 20

Quick-Cooking Oats

Credit: Photographer: Fred Hardy II, Food Stylist: Margaret Monroe Dickey, Prop Stylist: Phoebe Hauser
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Sometimes basic is better. At breakfast, that can certainly be the case. These easy oatmeal recipes teach you the basic methods so you get creamy, tender oats every time. The flavorings and toppings are up to you.

9 of 20

Ricotta & Yogurt Parfait

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Reminiscent of a lemon cheesecake, this healthy breakfast recipe is easy to throw together in the morning. Or stir together the filling in a jar the night before and top with the fruit, nuts and seeds when you get to work.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 20

Sprouted-Grain Toast with Peanut Butter & Banana

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Jelly is delicious, but nothing beats the natural sweetness of a nutritious banana. It's the perfect addition to creamy peanut butter and a crisp slice of fiber-rich toast.

11 of 20

Berry-Almond Smoothie Bowl

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

A little frozen banana gives creamy texture to this satisfying smoothie bowl.

12 of 20

Creamy Scrambled Eggs with Chives

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

The secret to getting these scrambled eggs creamy is whisking plain kefir into the uncooked eggs. Using the French method for soft curds, the beaten eggs are cooked slowly. For the best results, use a nonstick pan.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

13 of 20

Fig & Ricotta Oatmeal

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Sweet figs, creamy ricotta and crunchy almonds make this healthy oatmeal recipe a breakfast treat. Short on time in the morning? Try our overnight oatmeal variation.

14 of 20

Raspberry Yogurt Cereal Bowl

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

For breakfast, snack or a healthy dessert, try using yogurt instead of milk for your cereal. If making this as a to-go snack, keep the cereal separate and top just before eating.

15 of 20

Blueberry-Banana Smoothie (Batido)

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Refreshing and colorful fruit smoothies called batidos are served at Cuban snack bars all over Florida--try this recipe with blueberries and banana for a vacation in a cup.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

16 of 20

Spinach & Egg Scramble with Raspberries

Credit: Jen Causey
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This quick egg scramble with hearty bread is one of the best breakfasts for weight loss. It combines protein-packed eggs and superfood raspberries with filling whole-grain toast and nutrient-rich spinach. The protein and fiber help fill you up and keep you going through the morning.

17 of 20

Quinoa & Chia Oatmeal Mix

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Make your own hot cereal mix with this healthy recipe. Keep it on hand and just cook up the amount you need when you're ready for a hot breakfast. One serving of the warm cereal contains six grams of fiber—almost a quarter of your daily quota.

18 of 20

Yogurt with Blueberries & Honey

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

A simple combination of Greek-style yogurt and blueberries gets an extra touch of sweetness from golden honey. It's the perfect balance of protein and fiber to keep you energized.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

19 of 20

Peanut Butter and Banana Breakfast Sandwich

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Creamy peanut butter and bananas are the key ingredients to this quick and easy breakfast.

20 of 20

Raspberry-Kefir Power Smoothie

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Keeping ripe peeled bananas in your freezer means you're always just one step away from a healthy smoothie. Kefir, peanut butter and flaxmeal add protein, probiotics and healthy fats.

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Danielle DeAngelis