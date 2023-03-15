20 High-Protein Skillet Dinners in 30 Minutes or Less
Whip up a dinner with minimal cleanup by making one of these one-skillet recipes. In only 30 minutes or less, you'll be enjoying your meal without having to worry about multiple pots and pans in the sink. And with at least 15 grams of protein per serving, these delicious dishes are satisfying choices that can help support muscle growth, bone health and healthy digestion. Recipes like our Skillet Sour Cream & Onion Chicken and Skillet Gnocchi with Shrimp & Asparagus are easy, tasty and nutritious options for dinner tonight.
Skillet Sour Cream & Onion Chicken
This one-skillet dinner combines quick-cooking chicken cutlets with a creamy sauce of sliced onion and sour cream flavored with sherry. Fresh basil brightens up the dish.
Skillet Gnocchi with Shrimp & Asparagus
The gnocchi cooks right in the skillet, along with shrimp, shallots, asparagus and Parmesan cheese, in this gnocchi recipe. Look for shelf-stable gnocchi near other pasta. Serve with baby arugula salad with vinaigrette and a glass of pinot grigio.
Cast-Iron Skillet Pizza with Red Peppers, Chicken & Spinach
Whirring up roasted red peppers with olive oil and garlic makes a tangy sauce that's a nice alternative to classic pizza sauce. Don't have a large cast-iron skillet? Don't fret. We tested this recipe on a pizza stone and baking sheet as well. As long as you preheat whichever one you use, the crust will come out crispy every time.
Creamy Parmesan Garlic Mushroom Chicken
A rich and creamy sauce coats chicken breasts in this quick and comforting dinner. If you don't have chicken cutlets (thin-sliced boneless chicken breast) on hand, you can make your own by slicing two 8-ounce chicken breasts in half horizontally.
Skillet Lemon-Garlic Salmon
This ultra-quick one-skillet lemon-garlic salmon recipe features plenty of lemony flavors from both zest and juice. Garlic adds a savory note.
Adobo Chicken & Kale Enchiladas
Put out your favorite toppings for these quick and healthy layered enchiladas. We like cilantro, sour cream, guacamole and jalapeños.
Beef & Bean Sloppy Joes
This healthy copycat recipe of the comfort food classic trades beans for some of the meat to bump up fiber by 7 grams. We also cut back on the sugar and ketchup in this Sloppy Joe recipe makeover to save you 12 grams of added sugar.
Creamy Garlic Skillet Chicken with Spinach
Quick-cooking chicken cutlets are coated in a garlic cream sauce, while spinach adds a boost of color and nutrition in this easy, one-skillet recipe.
Spring Green Frittata
Frittatas are a versatile dish that can be served at breakfast, lunch or dinner. This easy frittata, featuring green spring vegetables accented by chopped tomatoes and parmesan cheese, can be on your plate in just 25 minutes.
Seared Salmon with Green Peppercorn Sauce
A simple sauce of piquant green peppercorns, lemon juice and butter tops this seared salmon recipe. Green peppercorns come from the same plant as black ones, but are harvested before they mature. Typically packed in vinegar, they have a refreshingly sharp flavor. Look for them near the capers in most supermarkets. Serve with smashed red potatoes and sautéed kale.
Pork Chops with Creamy Mushroom Sauce
These seared pork chops are topped with a rich and creamy mushroom sauce that gets flavored with fresh herbs.
Chicken Florentine
Classic chicken Florentine--creamy spinach served atop sautéed chicken cutlets--is a fast and easy meal. To keep calories lower, this recipe uses cornstarch to thicken the cream instead of cheese. This chicken recipe is simple enough for weekdays but also elegant enough for a dinner party.
Shrimp and Scallop Vegetable Stir-Fry
This seafood stir-fry is bursting with flavor and it's ready in 30 minutes!
Skillet Steak with Mushroom Sauce
This steak, broccolini and pea dinner is a one-skillet meal that will be on your table in just 25 minutes! The pan drippings combine with mushrooms, broth and grainy mustard to make a thick and delicious sauce.
Pork Chops with Balsamic Sweet Onions
Balsamic onions and raisins add a burst of sweet and savory flavor to pan-seared pork chops. Round out this healthy dinner recipe with sweet potatoes and green beans.
Baked Eggs in Tomato Sauce with Kale
You can make these three-ingredient tomato-simmered eggs with things you probably already have on hand in your freezer and pantry. To make these baked eggs more like eggs in purgatory, look for a spicy tomato sauce and don't forget some whole-wheat bread for dipping.
One-Pan Spicy Okra & Shrimp
Serve spicy blackened shrimp and tender vegetables over aromatic basmati rice for an easy skillet supper. Use precooked microwave rice so you don't have to mess up another pan. This one-pan dinner is perfect for company, but easy enough to make on a weeknight.
Lemon-Thyme Roasted Chicken with Fingerlings
Fingerling potatoes are small, long, knobby spuds that are shaped like fingers. Look for them in the produce department or at farmers' markets.
Poached Cod & Green Beans with Pesto
Using just one skillet, this easy fish recipe cooks cod right on top of fresh green beans and uses the same pan to make a flavorful sauce. The result is perfectly flaky fish, tender-crisp vegetables, a savory pan sauce and very little cleanup.
Herbed Steak with Balsamic Sauce
These Italian herb-rubbed steaks get a second layer of flavor from robust balsamic vinegar.