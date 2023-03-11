30-Day Low-Carb, Diabetes-Friendly Dinner Plan
A healthy and delicious meal can be on your dinner table every night this month, thanks to this 30-day plan. With 14 grams of carbohydrates or fewer per serving alongside lower amounts of saturated fats and sodium, these low-carb meals can fit seamlessly into a diabetes-friendly eating pattern. Recipes like our Grilled Pork Tenderloin with Peach Salsa and Roasted Chicken Tenders with Peppers & Onions are flavorful and nutritious meals you'll look forward to making all month long.
Cajun Salmon with Greek Yogurt Remoulade
Paprika and garlic powder make a quick Cajun-inspired seasoning that flavors salmon fillets in this easy dinner recipe. Traditionally, remoulade sauce is prepared with mayonnaise; here, we substitute nonfat Greek yogurt for a lighter version.
Grilled Pork Tenderloin with Peach Salsa
For this easy grilled pork tenderloin recipe, both the pork and the salsa ingredients are cooked on the BBQ, so you don't have to heat up the kitchen to prepare a healthy summer dinner. Grilling stone fruit caramelizes its sugars, enhances its sweetness and infuses it with smoky flavor. Any combination of peaches, nectarines, plums and apricots will work in this salsa--use 3 medium fruit total or about 4 to 5 small fruit. Try the salsa on chicken or fish too.
Parchment Packet Baked Tuna Steaks & Vegetables with Creamy Dijon-Turmeric Sauce
How to bake fish perfectly? Wrapping the fish and vegetables in parchment packets creates steam that keeps the tuna moist while it cooks. Plus, it's a fun presentation.
Roasted Chicken Tenders with Peppers & Onions
Call this one an update of that favorite combo, sausage and peppers. Our healthy version can be served over rice or on a roll with a little shredded cheese for a new take on a Philly cheese steak sandwich.
Garlic-Sautéed Shrimp
Peeled shrimp may be convenient, but here the shells--and heads if you are lucky enough to find them still on--are transformed into a quick stock that adds a boost of flavor. Serve the garlic-sautéed shrimp as an appetizer or use them as a topping for pasta or risotto.
Mushroom & Tofu Stir-Fry
This tofu veggie stir-fry is quick and easy, making it a great go-to weeknight meal. Baked tofu has a firm, toothsome texture that crisps well in a hot pan. You can find it in flavors like teriyaki and sesame, both of which are delicious here. Or opt for a smoked version, which has the same texture with a more robust flavor. Serve over brown rice.
Ham-&-Cheese-Stuffed Chicken Breasts
Making a pocket in the chicken breast to hold the stuffing is easy with a good, sharp, thin-bladed knife. Browning the chicken in a skillet before baking gives it a beautiful golden color, and finishing in the oven ensures that it cooks evenly throughout.
Grilled Fish with Peperonata
This healthy grilled fish dish is made for easy summertime entertaining. The peperonata can be made in advance and reheated while you grill the fish.
Caesar Salad with Cashew Dressing & Tofu "Croutons"
In this healthy salad recipe, blended cashews and flaxseed take the place of oil in the dressing, while seasoned tofu works as a lower-carb crouton alternative. Cashews are packed with potassium and iron, but also have more carbs than many other nuts (they have 8 grams per ounce vs. 4 grams for walnuts).
Hungarian Beef Goulash
This streamlined goulash skips the step of browning the beef, and instead coats it in a spice crust to give it a rich mahogany hue. This saucy dish is a natural served over whole-wheat egg noodles. Or, for something different, try prepared potato gnocchi or spaetzle.
Shrimp & Fish Stew
This hearty shrimp and fish stew is inspired by cioppino, an Italian-American dish that originated in San Francisco. Serve with crusty bread to soak up every last bit of the savory broth.
Air-Fryer Chicken Breast
This air-fryer chicken breast recipe is sure to become your new favorite way to cook chicken! Brining helps the breasts stay moist while a simple combo of seasonings allows you to pair them with just about anything. Or slice and store them for later to add to a salad or sandwich.
Skillet Lemon-Pepper Salmon
Simple ingredients like lemon, cracked black pepper and paprika completely awaken this fall-apart-tender salmon with a crispy exterior. Use this salmon to add protein to a grain bowl or salad, or enjoy alongside roasted veggies.
Easy Cauliflower Fried Rice
This vegetarian faux fried rice uses riced cauliflower in place of white or brown rice to pack in extra veggies and cut down on carbs. Chile-garlic sauce pumps up the heat, and fresh ginger adds a bright, warm bite. If you don't like the heat of the chile-garlic sauce, leave it out and add a bit more tamari or soy sauce for a rich, fermented tang.
Kadhai Murghi (Wok-Seared Chicken & Vegetables )
This stir-fry is typical of Northern Indian cuisine, with its emphasis on fresh vegetables. Because the cooking happens quickly it's a good idea to measure out and prepare all the ingredients in this recipe before you fire up the wok.
Shrimp Piccata with Zucchini Noodles
The tangy lemon-caper sauce in this healthy Italian makeover recipe is a natural with shrimp. Serving it over zucchini noodles (aka zoodles) keeps the dish summery and low-cal, but it's also delicious with whole-wheat spaghetti.
Air-Fryer Pork Tenderloin
This air-fryer pork tenderloin is tender and full of flavor from the sweet and tangy rub. Depending on the size of your air fryer, you may need to cut the tenderloin in half before cooking.
Cheddar and Zucchini Frittata
This frittata is made with cheddar cheese and zucchini and is quick and easy to prepare. With just 115 calories per serving, this is a guilt free meal.
Grilled Salmon with Cilantro-Ginger Sauce
Ginger, fish sauce and honey combine to create a delicious basting sauce in this easy grilled salmon recipe. Look for Thai red chiles in the produce section of your grocery store, or use a green or red jalapeño instead. Not only is this salmon dish delicious, it also takes just 25 minutes to prepare, making it the ideal centerpiece for a healthy weeknight dinner.
Creamy Chicken Noodle Soup
This easy slow-cooker chicken noodle soup is chock-full of vegetables and noodles, and gets extra creaminess from a little light cream cheese.
Pan-Seared Steak with Crispy Herbs & Escarole
This easy dinner takes just 20 minutes to prepare, meaning that seared steak can be a weeknight meal. Cooking herbs in the pan with the steak releases their aroma, infusing it into the meat while creating a crispy garnish. After the steaks and herbs are pan-seared, the escarole is cooked in the same skillet, so this healthy dinner requires minimal cleanup too.
Ceviche-Stuffed Avocados
Rather than serving this easy mock shrimp ceviche with chips or tortillas, cut some carbs and pile the citrusy seafood in fresh avocado bowls for a fun and healthy presentation.
Grilled Chicken with Cucumber-Radish Salsa
Fresh salsa dresses up grilled chicken--or any other meat for that matter--in this healthy chicken dinner recipe. Want an island vibe? Swap mango for the cucumber and lime juice for the rice vinegar.
Roasted Barramundi with Asparagus Gremolata
Barramundi (aka Asian sea bass) is a mild white fish with a flaky texture and a respectable amount of omega-3s (667 mg per 4-oz. serving compared to 147 mg for mahi-mahi and 1,127 mg for wild salmon). Farmed barramundi is rated a Best Choice by Seafood Watch. You can substitute mahi-mahi in this recipe. Serve up this easy dinner with some roasted new potatoes. They'll need to cook for 20 to 25 minutes. Start them on the bottom rack of the oven while you prep this healthy recipe and then cook the fish and asparagus on the middle rack when you're ready.
Stir-Fried Green Beans with Steak & Peanuts
Fish sauce, a pungent Southeast Asian condiment, gives this easy stir-fry a flavor punch, but you can use reduced-sodium soy sauce instead. Add more or less crushed red pepper to adjust the heat.
Chipotle-Orange Broccoli & Tofu
Chipotle peppers add kick to this tofu and broccoli stir-fry recipe. If you're shy about spice, cut back on the amount or leave them out completely. Serve over brown basmati rice.
Cream Cheese-&-Pesto-Stuffed Chicken Breasts
Cream cheese and pesto make a delectable filling for lean chicken breasts. Use this technique to experiment with other fillings as well, such as ham and cheese or goat cheese and chopped olives.
Fennel & Pork Stew
This meltingly tender pork shoulder ragout has a savory broth that's full of fennel. White wine gives the stew a bright edge of acidity.
Oven-Poached Salmon Fillets
Baking salmon fillets, covered, with a little wine and some shallots produces moist, succulent results as long as you remember the two cardinal rules of fish cookery: choose only the freshest fish and don't overcook it. Serve topped with your favorite sauce, if desired.
Creamy Lemon-Garlic Marinated Chicken
This chicken uses a creamy lemon-garlic marinade to bake up tender, moist and infused with garlic and lemon. The little bit of dressing reserved for serving adds a nice pop of extra flavor.