13 Recipes That Start With a Can of Kidney Beans
Have a can of kidney beans on hand? Try one of these healthy and tasty recipes. Chilis, soups and salads are all featured in this line up and highlight the fiber-rich bean with every bite you take. Recipes like our Linguica, Kale & Red Bean Soup and Three-Bean Chili are so delicious, you'll be adding a can of kidney beans to your shopping cart more often.
Linguica, Kale & Red Bean Soup
This vegetable-packed soup recipe is inspired by caldo verde, a Portuguese soup made with kale, potatoes and linguica sausage. We added protein-rich kidney beans, tomatoes and carrots to make it more substantial. If you can't find linguica, andouille sausage or chorizo makes a delicious substitute.
Three-Bean Chili
This rib-sticking bean chili is richly flavored with cumin, chili, paprika, oregano and an assortment of peppers. Use whatever beans you have in your pantry.
Vegan Beet Burgers with Sweet Chili Slaw
If you've been curious about those store-bought veggie burgers that "bleed," you should try this homemade veggie burger recipe made with kidney beans, walnuts and beets. A little chili powder in the mixture gives them a hint of spiciness, which works nicely with the sweet chili slaw.
Mom's Chili
This healthy basic beef chili recipe is well worth doubling so you can throw a batch in the freezer. Serve topped with diced red onion, sliced scallions, shredded cheese and your favorite hot sauce.
Kidney Bean & Kraut Toast
Inspired by the flavors of a Reuben sandwich, kidney beans and sauerkraut top toasted rye bread in this easy, quick recipe.
Veggistrone
This vegetable-packed minestrone soup recipe is inspired by a popular Weight Watchers vegetable soup recipe. It makes a big pot of soup, so keep some in the refrigerator for up to 5 days and freeze the rest in single-serve portions. That way you always have an easy, delicious vegetable soup to start your meal or to eat for lunch. Think of this vegetable minestrone recipe as a starting point for other healthy soup variations, too: toss in leftover chopped cooked chicken or whole-wheat pasta or brown rice to make it more satisfying.
Bean Salad with Lemon-Cumin Dressing
The bold flavors of the lemon-cumin dressing in this healthy bean salad recipe make it a wonderful side dish to grilled beef and lamb, yet it's also a stellar meatless main when served with whole-wheat couscous.
Slow-Cooker Turkey Chili
Ground turkey and canned kidney beans combine in this easy slow-cooker turkey chili. A tomato base, plus cumin and garlic powder, supplies plenty of flavor, while jalapeño and chili powder bring on the heat.
Sausage Soup
Chock-full of vegetables, thick with kidney beans and gently seasoned with garlic and anise, this soup typifies the Portuguese way of cooking. It needs only about 30 minutes to simmer.
Classic Beef Chili
This classic chili recipe features beef, beans and shredded sweet potatoes for a nutritional boost. The sweet potato blends into the chili so well that even picky eaters will gobble it up.
Slow-Cooker Chicken Chili
This simple slow-cooker chili features plenty of veggies and shredded chicken breast simmered in a smoky broth of chipotle chiles and tomato. The chili is finished with shredded cheese, avocados and cilantro, but feel free to add your own favorite toppings to jazz it up!
Red Beans and Rice
Brown rice add fiber to this diabetes-friendly pork and beans side-dish recipe. Skip the salt when cooking the rice to keep the sodium low.
Turkey and Bean Chili
This mild-flavored chili is lower in sodium than most canned chilis or chili seasoning blends.