30-Day High-Protein, High-Fiber Dinner Plan

This month, enjoy delicious and healthy dinners with this recipe lineup. Packed with at least 15 grams of protein and 6 grams of fiber per serving, these filling dinners can help you meet your nutritional needs. This nutritious combo can also reap health benefits as fiber and protein alike can support your digestion, immune function and bone health. Recipes like our Stuffed Sweet Potatoes with Chili and Slow-Cooker Chicken with Rosemary & Mushrooms over Linguine are satisfying choices that will end your day on a high note.