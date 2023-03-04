13 DASH Diet Snacks for Weight Loss

Danielle DeAngelis Reviewed by Dietitian Jessica Ball, M.S., RD March 04, 2023
Reviewed by Dietitian Jessica Ball, M.S., RD

The DASH diet (AKA the Dietary Approach to Stop Hypertension) is one of the best eating patterns to support your heart health and help lower your blood pressure. These snack ideas not only follow the DASH diet, but they are also low in calories (with less than 200 calories per serving) and high in fiber (with at least 3 grams per serving), so they can help support weight loss efforts. Recipes like our Strawberry & Yogurt Parfait and White Bean & Avocado Toast will keep you feeling your best and can help you meet your nutritional goals.

Start Slideshow

1 of 13

Fresh Fruit Salad

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This refreshing and easy fruit salad recipe will be the favorite at any potluck or cookout. And if you like creamy fruit salad or fruit salad with yogurt, we've got you covered with an optional tangy lime yogurt dressing to serve on the side—instead of making fruit salad with whipped cream. This is a colorful and healthy fruit salad recipe for all occasions.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 13

White Bean & Avocado Toast

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Mashed avocado and white beans make for a fiber-rich and creamy topping, the perfect partner for a crispy slice of toast. Try it for a quick breakfast or snack.

3 of 13

Strawberry & Yogurt Parfait

Credit: Alexandra Shytsman
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This strawberry parfait recipe combines fresh fruit, Greek yogurt and crunchy granola for an easy breakfast. Pack the parfait in a mason jar for a healthy breakfast on the go.

Advertisement

4 of 13

Air-Fryer Crispy Chickpeas

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Air-fried chickpea snacks are intensely flavored and incredibly crunchy. Drying the chickpeas is essential to a good crunch, so don't skip this step. If you have time, leave them out on the counter to dry for an hour or two before frying.

5 of 13

Rice Cake Snackwich

Credit: Ted Cavanaugh
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Upgrade your rice cake snack with a schmear of almond butter and some sliced apple. This quick sandwich boasts 5 grams each of fiber and protein to help keep you satisfied.

6 of 13

Sprouted-Grain Toast with Peanut Butter & Banana

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Jelly is delicious, but nothing beats the natural sweetness of a nutritious banana. It's the perfect addition to creamy peanut butter and a crisp slice of fiber-rich toast.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 13

Almost Chipotle's Guacamole

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Make guacamole at home that tastes just like it came from Chipotle--but don't worry, our version won't be extra! This deliciously fresh guac is perfect for topping burrito bowls or tacos, or serve as an appetizer or healthy snack with tortilla chips and veggies.

8 of 13

Rosemary-Garlic Pecans

Credit: Jennifer Causey
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

These savory spiced nuts are perfect for snacking, adding to a cheese board or serving as a mini appetizer.

9 of 13

Kale Chips

Credit: Christine Ma
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Not a fan of kale? These crispy baked kale chips will convert you! For the best result, don't overcrowd the baking pans.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 13

Bagel Gone Bananas

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Talk about a grab-and-go breakfast: this bagel topped with nut butter and banana slices is ready in just 5 minutes and easy to eat on the run.

11 of 13

Crunchy Roasted Chickpeas

Credit: Diana Chistruga
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Try this satisfying snack instead of nuts. The tasty legumes are lower in calories and packed with fiber.

12 of 13

Avocado Hummus

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This vibrant green hummus recipe couldn't be easier--just toss a few ingredients in the food processor and whir away! Aquafaba (the liquid from a can of chickpeas) and avocado make this healthy dip extra smooth and creamy. Serve with veggie chips, pita chips or crudités.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

13 of 13

Banana & Walnuts

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

A handful of walnuts and a potassium-rich banana go a long way as a snack. It's the perfect mix of carbohydrates and heart-healthy fats to keep you energized.

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Danielle DeAngelis