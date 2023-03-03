15 Comforting Casseroles for Spring
On chilly spring nights, relish the taste of these healthy and comforting casseroles. From cheesy main dishes to creamy veggie sides, these casseroles highlight seasonal produce like asparagus, broccoli, kale and spinach. Recipes like our Broccoli, Cheese & Rice Casserole and Creamy Cabbage Casserole are delicious choices for tonight's menu.
Broccoli, Cheese & Rice Casserole
Ditch the baking dish and make this easy skillet broccoli, cheese and rice casserole. Cooking the casserole in a skillet keeps the flavors and textures fresh--no mushy, sad broccoli! Serve this easy side with baked chicken for a family-pleasing healthy dinner that's ready in just 30 minutes. It would also be a great addition to your Thanksgiving spread or a party buffet.
Creamy Cabbage Casserole
This creamy cabbage casserole is subtly spicy and has the perfect balance of sweet, tender cabbage to classic, creamy béchamel sauce. The cracker and cheese topping adds a nice bit of crunch in every bite. Serve alongside roasted chicken or pork.
Asparagus Casserole
Blanching the asparagus before assembling this casserole helps to maintain its vibrant green color. This asparagus casserole is perfect for the holidays or a weeknight dinner.
Creamy Spinach-&-Feta Chicken Casserole
Inspired by the flavors of spanakopita, here we put a spin on spinach pie and turn it into a casserole. Adding chicken provides protein, while plenty of garlic and onions add flavor. This recipe calls for 8 sheets of phyllo dough, so there's no need to cover them to keep them moist when assembling. If your sheets are larger than your dish, cut them or fold them in half so they fit.
Broccoli Casserole with Sun-Dried Tomato Cream Sauce
Sun-dried tomatoes pull double duty in this flavorful casserole: the oil is used to sauté the onion and garlic while the tomatoes are added to the sauce. The creamy sauce tops broccoli for a cheesy side dish that all will love.
Apple-Cheddar Ham and Egg Casserole
This casserole featuring eggs, cheese, ham, and fennel would also make a perfect breakfast for a special day.
Cheesy Spinach & Mushroom Casserole
Both homey and healthful, this cheesy dream of a casserole is loaded with nutrients from spinach, and super savory and lip-smack-y from all the sautéed mushrooms. Any 'shroom will do, so pick your fave.
Kale & White Bean Potpie with Chive Biscuits
In this vegetarian white bean potpie recipe, kale and hearty white beans are topped with easy, homemade chive biscuits. If desired, add a little shredded Gruyère or Cheddar cheese to the biscuit dough.
Spinach, Feta & Rice Casserole
This one-pan recipe is the casserole version of spanakopita! It's hearty enough to enjoy as a vegetarian lunch or dinner, yet versatile enough to serve alongside just about any protein. To make it extra creamy, top each serving with a dollop of sour cream.
Cabbage Roll Casserole
This casserole has all the elements of cabbage rolls—ground beef, onion and rice cooked in tomato sauce—and skips the fuss of rolling. The cabbage is chopped instead and layered with the saucy filling, then topped with cheese, for a satisfying and easy casserole. Feel free to substitute other ground meats, such as turkey, for the ground beef—this recipe would also be great with a vegetarian meat substitute.
Chicken & Broccoli Casserole
This one-pan chicken and broccoli casserole is prepared in a skillet on the stovetop, then finished in the oven until it's browned, cheesy and bubbling. Serve with a crunchy green salad.
Sour Cream-&-Onion Chicken Casserole
If you're looking for something cozy to eat, this casserole is a delicious choice! Instead of using a can of cream of mushroom soup, we make our own simplified version here. This hearty casserole is finished with perfectly tangy sour cream and buttery crackers, which add the perfect crunch.
Parmesan Mushroom Casserole
Mushrooms are sprinkled with a crunchy, cheesy panko topping to create a delicious casserole that all will love. We use baby bella, but portabello mushrooms would be a good alternative.
Cheesy Chicken & Cabbage Casserole
This cheesy chicken and cabbage casserole is creamy and briny with plenty of savory flavors thanks to sauerkraut and kielbasa. Gruyère (or Swiss) cheese adds a nutty flavor to the dish, while rye breadcrumbs on top give it a hint of caraway and a nice crunch.
Spinach & Artichoke Casserole with Chicken and Cauliflower Rice
This high-protein chicken casserole clocks in right around 400 calories to help you end your day feeling satisfied—not starved or overly full.