16 Simple Meal Prep Ideas That Are Diabetes-Friendly

Healthy meal prepping can be made easy with these simple, nutritious and tasty dishes. With complex carbs like legumes and whole grains, low amounts of saturated fat and mindful amounts of sodium, these meals are well-suited for a diabetes-friendly eating pattern so you can meet your nutritional goals while saving time. Recipes like our Zucchini Mini Muffins and Chickpea & Roasted Red Pepper Lettuce Wraps with Tahini Dressing only take three steps or less to prepare and are bound to become new staples of your eating routine.