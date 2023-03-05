I'm a Dietitian & These Are 12 Recipes I Make with a Package of Frozen Spinach

There are many reasons why I keep a well-stocked freezer at all times: frozen foods last longer, are harvested and preserved at peak ripeness, and are typically more budget-friendly than their fresh counterparts. While this holds true for many products, it's especially relevant when it comes to frozen greens like spinach. I try to always have a package of frozen spinach on hand for meals where I want to add color, flavor and nutrients without a trip to the store. Many of the recipes on this list specifically call for frozen spinach, but I've found that frozen greens can sub in for most recipes that cook the spinach (like a casserole, stew or pasta) or blend the spinach into a purée (like a smoothie or blended soup). Hopefully, recipes like our Spinach-Feta-Rice Casserole and Creamy Garlic Skillet Chicken with Spinach inspire you to get creative with this healthy and versatile freezer staple. For more budget- and beginner-friendly cooking tips, check out Thrifty.