31 Healthy Dinners to Make in March
Embrace the taste of spring by whipping up one of these dinners this March. Featuring seasonal produce like asparagus, broccoli, cabbage and peas, you'll fall in love with the fresh flavors in these delicious dishes. Recipes like our Easy Chicken Cutlets with Rhubarb Sauce and Grilled Salmon & Vegetables with Charred Lemon-Garlic Vinaigrette are healthy and tasty meals you'll look forward to making all month long.
Easy Chicken Cutlets with Rhubarb Sauce
Sweet white balsamic vinegar balances tart rhubarb in a simple pan sauce for this quick chicken cutlets recipe.
Grilled Salmon & Vegetables with Charred Lemon-Garlic Vinaigrette
This grilled salmon recipe paired with grilled vegetables and a charred lemon-garlic vinaigrette captures the flavor of summer with smoky flavor from the grill. Asparagus and zucchini are quick and easy to grill and pair nicely with the salmon.
Scallops & Spring Vegetables with Olive-Caper Pan Sauce
This quick-cooking scallop dish can be on the table in just 20 minutes. Packed with vegetables, protein and a flavorful sauce, it makes a great weeknight main for two. Petite carrots are harvested before they reach full maturity, making them thin and quick cooking. Snatch some up from the farmers' market early in the season.
Air-Fryer Grilled Cheese Sandwiches
Make these sandwiches with your favorite type of apple. Give Granny Smith, Gala or Pink Lady a try. If you don't love arugula, try romaine or spinach.
Salmon with Lemon-Herb Orzo & Broccoli
This healthy salmon dish is as balanced as it is delicious. You add broccoli right into the pot along with the pasta during its last minute of cooking to save time here. One less thing to wash too!
Chickpea Pasta with Mushrooms & Kale
Loading up your pasta with vegetables like the kale and mushrooms here is not only delicious, it also makes the meal more satisfying.
Grilled Asparagus & Shrimp with Pasta
Topped with fresh mint, this pasta dish is perfect for any night of the week!
Chicken with Peanut Sauce & Snow Pea Coconut Rice
An entree that's sure to please picky eaters at your table, this Thai-inspired chicken recipe with coconut rice and snow peas is a great choice for a weeknight dinner. Double the chicken to serve more or to have extra on hand to pair with the leftover rice the next day.
Spring Veggie Wraps
A tangy tahini-ginger-soy mixture both marinates the tofu and serves as a sauce for this colorful veggie wrap recipe. Look for spinach tortillas for an additional pop of green.
Pineapple Pork Fried Rice
This one dish meal is bursting with texture and taste. Fresh pineapple, crisp-tender carrots and celery, and pungent ginger combine with pork in this homemade fried rice recipe that's ready in 45 minutes, start to finish.
Linguine with Lemon Alfredo Shrimp
This bright and lemony shrimp pasta dish was inspired by traditional Alfredo but comes in at only a fraction of the fat and calories. Reduced-fat cream cheese adds body to the sauce, while Parmesan cheese adds its signature robust flavor. This recipe calls for brown rice pasta, which is gluten-free, but if gluten is not a concern for you feel free to serve this sauce over regular linguine or fettucine—or any pasta you like!
Apricot Glazed Chicken with Potatoes & Asparagus
Curry powder is a powerhouse ingredient because it combines a medley of flavorful spices—usually turmeric, fenugreek, coriander and peppers—all in one jar. Increase the heat in this dish by using a hot or red curry powder.
Falafel Salad with Lemon-Tahini Dressing
Deep-fried falafel can be a total grease bomb. But these pan-seared falafel still get crispy in just a few tablespoons of oil with equally satisfying results. Be sure to use dried, instead of canned, chickpeas in this healthy recipe—canned chickpeas add too much moisture.
Salmon with Smoky Mayo & Quinoa Pilaf
We love the ease of cooking salmon straight from the freezer—not only does it save you a step, this method also gently steams the fish for super-moist results. The salmon gets served with a quinoa pilaf for a healthy and filling meal.
Air-Fryer Broccoli-Cheddar Quesadillas
Lightly charred garlicky broccoli and Cheddar make a delicious filling for these air-fryer quesadillas that both kids and adults will love. If you like, include cubes of ham in the quesadillas. A quick honey-mustard dipping sauce provides a hint of sweetness.
Grilled Chicken Tacos with Slaw & Lime Crema
In this easy and healthy chicken taco recipe, we top grilled chicken tenders with a crunchy and colorful vegetable slaw and a simple blend of sour cream, lime juice and cilantro. The chicken is cooked on a grill pan, so these crowd-pleasing chicken tacos make for a great 25-minute weeknight dinner year-round.
Garlicky Grilled Steak & Kale Salad
A bright lemon, garlic and tarragon vinaigrette coats this salad topped with grilled steak. Since the grill is already fired up, we throw on some bread for homemade croutons.
Cabbage Roll Chicken "Enchiladas"
This 5-ingredient dinner recipe uses two genius hacks to make dinner healthy and get it on the table in under an hour. First, swap in cabbage leaves for tortillas to cut the carbs and get an extra serving of vegetables. Second, use prepared ingredients--spicy refried beans and enchilada sauce--to add tons of flavor without a long ingredient list.
Leek, Potato & Spinach Stew
For this light, brothy stew, use the vegetables of late spring and early summer from your CSA share: leeks, potatoes, garlic and spinach. Vary what's in the stew according to the weekly bounty. Serve with: Crusty whole-wheat baguette spread with goat cheese.
Frittata with Asparagus, Leek & Ricotta
Serve this spring-vegetable-loaded frittata with an arugula salad and a hunk of crusty bread. Tip: This recipe cooks quickly, so be sure to have all your ingredients prepped and ready to go.
Honey-Lime Chicken Tenders with Rhubarb Salsa
These chicken tenders are finished with a honey-and-lime glaze, a perfect foil for the chunky raw rhubarb, bell pepper and onion salsa.
Baked Kale Salad with Crispy Quinoa
Crisping the quinoa in the oven adds delicious texture to this bright and filling kale salad. The lemon-honey-garlic dressing complements the sweetness from the roasted vegetables. Topping the salad with feta and pepitas gives it a savory note.
Roasted Salmon & Asparagus with Dill-Mustard Sauce
The classic pairing of dill and roasted salmon gets an upgrade with a tangy mustard-caper sauce.
Pork Chops & Parsnips with Apricot Agrodolce
This agrodolce (meaning sweet-and-sour in Italian) is sticky and tangy thanks to dried apricots, vinegar and honey. Thin-cut pork chops are great for a weeknight because they cook so fast. If you don't see any in the case at the store, ask your butcher to cut them for you.
One-Pot Chicken & Broccoli Pasta
This creamy chicken and broccoli pasta makes for a quick and easy weeknight dinner. We opt for small shells in this recipe, but any other small pasta, like orecchiette, would work, too.
Coconut Black Rice Bowls with Tofu & Purple Asparagus
Black beans, black rice and black sesame seeds all contain anthocyanins, potent antioxidant compounds that have been shown to reduce inflammation. So "forbidden" rice isn't just striking, it's also a serious nutrition upgrade. Simmering it in coconut milk adds rich aroma and flavor.
Ricotta Gnocchi with Spring Vegetables
Traditional gnocchi is made with potatoes, but this easy recipe uses fresh ricotta cheese. For the lightest, most tender gnocchi, use a good-quality ricotta like Bellwether Farms or Calabro and gently but thoroughly pat it dry after draining to remove any extra liquid. Serve as a vegetarian main course or as part of a spring buffet with poached salmon or grilled chicken.
Honey-Mustard Chicken with Asparagus Farrotto
Risotto gets a whole-grain upgrade by swapping in farro (a type of wheat) for the white rice. The farrotto adds a chewy bite and nutty flavor, plus 4 extra grams of fiber per serving.
Air-Fryer Lemony Lamb Chops with Fennel & Olives
Lamb chops turn tender and juicy in the air fryer alongside potatoes and fennel in this impressive main dish. An olive-fennel topping completes the recipe for a pop of briny flavor.
Almond-&-Lemon-Crusted Fish with Spinach
Coating fish with nuts and baking it is an easy, foolproof way to cook it elegantly. And it is especially nice with a mild white fish like cod or halibut. The spinach turns a little yellowy because it's cooked with the acidic lemon juice, but what you lose in green color is more than made up for in great flavor.
Shrimp Salad with Peanut Dressing
Using applesauce in the peanut dressing lends a sweet, tart flavor that pairs wonderfully with shrimp.