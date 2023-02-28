17 5-Ingredient Recipes You Can Make in the Air Fryer

Air fryers make cooking easier than ever. Whether you need a quick snack, a healthy side or a flavorful main dish, these recipes are simple and delicious. With five ingredients or less (with the exception of pantry staples like oil, salt and pepper), these recipes are quick to please. Recipes like our Air-Fryer Bacon-Wrapped Scallops and Air-Fryer Cauliflower Gnocchi with Marinara Dipping Sauce will become go-tos whenever you need a tasty meal or snack.