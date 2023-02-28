17 5-Ingredient Recipes You Can Make in the Air Fryer
Air fryers make cooking easier than ever. Whether you need a quick snack, a healthy side or a flavorful main dish, these recipes are simple and delicious. With five ingredients or less (with the exception of pantry staples like oil, salt and pepper), these recipes are quick to please. Recipes like our Air-Fryer Bacon-Wrapped Scallops and Air-Fryer Cauliflower Gnocchi with Marinara Dipping Sauce will become go-tos whenever you need a tasty meal or snack.
Air-Fryer Pork Chops
If you're looking for simple low-calorie, high-protein meals, these crispy breaded air-fryer pork chops are an excellent option. They don't require a lot of oil to create a deep-fried crispy crust. Serve them with your favorite dipping sauce or alongside roasted veggies. Want to double the recipe? Depending on the size of your air fryer, you may have to cook the pork chops in batches, but that's easy to do.
Air-Fryer Cauliflower Gnocchi with Marinara Dipping Sauce
These tasty bites are perfect for anytime you need an easy appetizer or side dish. Cauliflower gnocchi get a crispy, cheesy coating on the outside and a tender middle in an air fryer. Marinara is the perfect complement for dipping.
Air-Fryer Bacon-Wrapped Scallops
These air-fryer bacon-wrapped scallops are the perfect last-minute appetizer to throw together for a gathering. Medium-size scallops and bacon cut on the thinner side work best here. You can enjoy these bacon-wrapped scallops on their own or jazz them up with a drizzle of maple syrup.
Air-Fryer Spaghetti Squash
This simple air-fryer spaghetti squash takes on a nice roasted flavor from the air fryer. You can enjoy it plain or dress it up with your favorite sauce or grated cheese.
Air-Fryer Lemony Lamb Chops with Fennel & Olives
Lamb chops turn tender and juicy in the air fryer alongside potatoes and fennel in this impressive main dish. An olive-fennel topping completes the recipe for a pop of briny flavor.
Air-Fryer Baby Potatoes
These savory air-fryer potatoes are crispy on the outside and make a perfect no-fuss side dish that pairs well with just about everything while freeing up your oven.
Air-Fryer French Toast Sticks
This air-fryer French toast recipe cuts the toast into strips that are crispy on the outside, tender on the inside and perfect for dipping into maple syrup or your favorite fruit compote.
Air-Fryer Everything Bagel Curly Fries with Scallion-Yogurt Dip
Make restaurant-worthy curly fries at home with the help of a spiralizer and an air fryer. The potatoes get crispy on the outside, while the insides stay creamy. A quick scallion-cream cheese-yogurt dip complements the fries and will remind you of your favorite bagel.
Air-Fryer Beets with Feta
This air-fryer beets with feta recipe is a great way to enjoy beets. It's super easy to throw together, and it's just as good eaten cold as part of a salad as it is warm on its own.
Air-Fryer Turkey Breast
Rosemary and garlic flavor this juicy air-fryer turkey breast. Putting the sliced garlic under the skin adds flavor to the meat and prevents the garlic from burning. Enjoy this simple recipe with a side of roasted veggies and mashed potatoes.
Air-Fryer Sweet Potato Chips
Thinly sliced sweet potatoes fry to a crispy crunch in the air fryer. These homemade chips also use much less oil, which cuts down on calories and fat. They're a naturally sweet side for sandwiches, burgers, wraps and more.
Air-Fryer Shrimp
This ultra-quick air-fryer shrimp recipe is perfect for an easy weeknight dinner—or add it to pasta or use as a salad topper. More crushed red pepper sprinkled on after cooking adds a kick.
Air-Fryer Potato Wedges
Get perfectly cooked potato wedges in your air fryer! A hint of Parmesan cheese and rosemary along with olive oil add a crispy flavorful crust. Dip them in ketchup or your favorite creamy sauce for serving.
Air-Fryer Crispy Chickpeas
Air-fried chickpea snacks are intensely flavored and incredibly crunchy. Drying the chickpeas is essential to a good crunch, so don't skip this step. If you have time, leave them out on the counter to dry for an hour or two before frying.
Air-Fryer Chicken Cutlets
Cooking chicken cutlets in an air fryer creates a crunchy, golden-brown exterior while eliminating excess oil. Serve the crispy cutlets with a side salad.
Air-Fryer Corn on the Cob
Air-fryer corn on the cob is a simple way to cook sweet corn with little mess. We like it smothered in butter, salt and pepper, but any spice blend will work well.
Air-Fryer Green Beans
These tender, charred air-fryer green beans have bright lemon flavor and subtle savory notes from garlic and pepper. If you like to roast your vegetables, the air fryer will do it for you in a snap.