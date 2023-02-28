12 High-Protein Vegetarian Casserole Recipes
Casseroles are a cozy, simple and delicious way to get dinner on the table. When following a vegetarian eating pattern, it can be a challenge to find simple meals that are packed with protein. These casserole recipes follow our nutritional guidelines for high-protein recipes by boasting 15 grams or more per serving. Not to mention, these dishes are packed with ingredients like vegetables, cheese and beans so you can enjoy a delicious vegetarian meal while meeting your nutritional goals. Recipes like the Cheesy Black Bean & Quinoa Skillet Casserole and Spinach & Mushroom Tortellini Bake are a great way to get a filling and satisfying meal in while sticking to a vegetarian diet.
Baked Eggs in Tomato Sauce with Kale
You can make these three-ingredient tomato-simmered eggs with things you probably already have on hand in your freezer and pantry. To make these baked eggs more like eggs in purgatory, look for a spicy tomato sauce and don't forget some whole-wheat bread for dipping.
Cheesy Black Bean & Quinoa Skillet Casserole
This Southwestern-inspired one-skillet casserole is stuffed with quinoa and plenty of fresh vegetables. Sharp Cheddar cheese flavors the filling and adds a layer of ooey-gooey melted cheese on top.
Two-Bean Enchilada Casserole
This classic and comforting Mexican-inspired dish is easy to make on a busy weeknight.
Cheesy Marinara Beans
This ooey-gooey dish has baked-pasta vibes but features protein-packed beans instead of noodles. Look for dried corona beans, a larger, creamy white bean, at natural-foods stores or online. Cannellini are a good substitute. Serve with a green salad and toasted baguette.
Vegetarian Spring Egg Casserole
This easy egg casserole is filled with spring green vegetables and rustic whole-grain bread. It's perfect for a healthy vegetarian dinner or a springtime brunch. You can assemble it the night before and bake it in the morning when you're ready.
Sweet Potato Mac & Cheese
Fiber-rich sweet potato is used as the base for the cheese sauce in this healthy, homemade macaroni and cheese recipe. The bright orange color tricks your eyes into thinking this healthy macaroni and cheese recipe is loaded with cheese, but there's actually only about half as much cheese as compared to a traditional recipe.
Spinach & Mushroom Tortellini Bake
This cheesy tortellini bake is a dish the whole family will love--it's filled with sweet-tasting marinara, mushrooms and spinach and topped with melted cheese. Complete the meal, plus get in another vegetable serving, by adding a side of broccoli or a small green salad.
Eggplant & Chickpea Baked Pasta
Turn leftover Eggplant & Chickpea Stew into a comforting vegetarian baked-pasta dish. We love the taste of mint with the other Mediterranean-inspired flavors, but you can use parsley or basil if you prefer.
Vegetarian Spinach Enchiladas
This vegetarian enchilada recipe is weeknight-fast when you skip the step of filling and rolling the enchiladas and make a stacked enchilada casserole instead. Just layer the tortillas, sauce and cheesy spinach filling the way you would lasagna and have the casserole in the oven in 20 minutes.
Spinach & Feta Strata
This breakfast casserole is a natural make-ahead choice, as the egg mixture needs plenty of time to soak into the bread before baking. Plus, it's equally delicious hot, room temperature or cold, so guests can help themselves as they wake up.
Gruyere, Asparagus & Pea Baked Pasta
This healthy casserole recipe contains tons of veggies alongside whole-wheat pasta for a satisfying dinner kids and adults will enjoy.
Spinach, Mushroom & Egg Casserole
This delightful spinach, mushroom and egg casserole is layered with earthy cooked mushrooms and baby spinach, fluffy eggs and nutty cave-aged Gruyère that deepens the flavor. Serve this easy casserole for breakfast, brunch or even dinner with a green salad on the side.