30-Day Smoothie Plan to Help You Poop

Struggling with constipation? A month's worth of smoothies can help with that. With at least 6 grams of fiber per serving, this 30-day plan can help you get regular and feeling your best again. These flavorful and nutritious smoothies are packed with produce and perfect for breakfast or a grab-and-go option in a pinch. Recipes like our Cherry-Mocha Smoothie and Passion Fruit Smoothie are healthy, filling and tasty choices to help you get back on track.