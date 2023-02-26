I'm a Dietitian & These Are 16 Recipes I Make with a Bag of Frozen Berries

I love berries, but nine months out of the year, I prefer frozen to fresh, and for lots of reasons. Frozen berries are typically more affordable, they last way longer than their fresh counterparts and they're picked at peak ripeness and flash frozen—so that they can have a better flavor than fresh out-of-season berries. Not to mention, berries (fresh or frozen) are incredibly nutritious. They're packed with fiber, vitamins, minerals and antioxidants that can help our mind and body thrive while helping prevent chronic illness. Though I love a good smoothie (especially recipes like our Berry, Banana & Cauliflower Smoothie that sneak in some vegetables, too), there are many versatile ways to use a bag of frozen berries. Beyond a filling breakfast, they're great for baked goods like Raspberry Cobbler and desserts like Lemon-Blueberry Nice Cream. Berries also make great additions to drinks, whether it's a refreshing Blueberry Lemonade or a happy hour Blackberry & Rosemary Vodka Soda. A quick berry sauce can make a delicious and tangy addition to a savory main, too (and our Grilled Salmon with Blueberry Sauce is proof). While not all of these recipes call for frozen berries, frozen works in place of fresh in them all. From my morning overnight oats to my evening sweet treat, I always reach for my bag of frozen berries. For more budget- and beginner-friendly cooking tips, check out Thrifty.