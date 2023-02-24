22 Dinners For When You've Eaten Too Much Sodium

Experiencing symptoms like bloating, frequent headaches and high blood pressure? You could have eaten too much salt. While sodium is an essential nutrient that our body needs for healthy muscle, nerve and heart function, most Americans consume too much. These dinners are low in sodium and boast high-potassium ingredients like legumes, greens, potatoes and salmon for times when you overdo it. Recipes like our Sheet-Pan Balsamic-Parmesan Chicken & Vegetables and Cabbage Lo Mein are healthy and tasty meals that can help you feel balanced and your best (along with a big glass of water).