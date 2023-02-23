25 Vegetarian Pasta Dinners That Are High in Protein

It can feel confusing to know how to add protein to vegetarian dishes, especially when the main ingredient is pasta. But these delicious recipes are packed with protein while still following a vegetarian eating pattern. Each recipe has ingredients like beans and cheese and boasts at least 15 grams of protein per serving to meet our nutrition parameters for a high-protein main. Recipes like Spaghetti with Baked Brie, Mushrooms and Spinach and Slow Cooker Vegetable Lasagna are perfect ways to get the important nutrients you need while aligning with a vegetarian diet.