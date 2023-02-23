You Just Started the African Heritage Diet—Here Are the Recipes to Make First

Red-colored drinks have cultural significance throughout the African diaspora. The red represents the shed blood of African ancestors forcibly displaced during the slave trade. Like in this recipe, many are made with sorrel, also known as hibiscus, which gives them their signature red hue. Drinks made with hibiscus have different names across these countries. In Africa, and mainly in Senegal, where it's the national drink, it's known as bissap. In Jamaica, the drink is commonly made during the holidays, and in the United States, red drinks like this (along with red foods) are a large part of Juneteenth celebrations.