18 High-Fiber Lunches that Follow the Mediterranean Diet 

If you are tired of packing the same lunch everyday and need some inspiration, these recipes can help you have a delicious midday meal that aligns with your nutritional goals. Each of these lunches meets our high-fiber nutrition parameters with over 6 grams per serving, which can help you feel satisfied all afternoon. Plus, each dish aligns with the Mediterranean diet—one of the healthiest eating patterns in the world for six years in a row according to U.S. News & World Report. Packed with lean proteins, fresh vegetables and whole grains, recipes like the Mason Jar Power Salad with Chickpeas & Tuna and the Vegan Grain Bowl are sure to become your new favorite lunches.