15 DASH Diet Breakfast Recipes in 10 Minutes or Less

Danielle DeAngelis Reviewed by Dietitian Jessica Ball, M.S., RD February 20, 2023
Reviewed by Dietitian Jessica Ball, M.S., RD

On busy mornings, you can still enjoy a nutritious breakfast with one of these recipes. Packed with fruits and veggies, low-fat dairy, lean protein and legumes, these breakfasts follow the DASH diet: short for the Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension. Providing a good source of potassium and low amounts of saturated fat and sodium, these morning meals are heart-healthy choices that can help lower high blood pressure. Recipes like our Spinach & Egg Scramble with Raspberries and Chocolate-Banana Protein Smoothie are ready in just 10 minutes or less.

Start Slideshow

1 of 15

Berry-Almond Smoothie Bowl

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

A little frozen banana gives creamy texture to this satisfying smoothie bowl.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 15

Spinach & Egg Scramble with Raspberries

Credit: Jen Causey
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This quick egg scramble with hearty bread is one of the best breakfasts for weight loss. It combines protein-packed eggs and superfood raspberries with filling whole-grain toast and nutrient-rich spinach. The protein and fiber help fill you up and keep you going through the morning.

3 of 15

Pineapple Green Smoothie

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Use ripe bananas for this creamy Greek yogurt, spinach and pineapple smoothie. Chia seeds add healthy omega-3 fats, fiber and a little protein for an extra nutritional boost.

Advertisement

4 of 15

Chocolate-Banana Protein Smoothie

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Red lentils give this smoothie a plant-based protein boost. To make this smoothie vegan, try using unsweetened coconut beverage or almond milk in place of the dairy milk.

5 of 15

Raspberry Yogurt Cereal Bowl

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

For breakfast, snack or a healthy dessert, try using yogurt instead of milk for your cereal. If making this as a to-go snack, keep the cereal separate and top just before eating.

6 of 15

Spinach & Egg Tacos

Credit: Johnny Autry
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Hard-boiled eggs are combined with spinach, cheese and salsa for a quick, flavorful breakfast. Mashed avocado provides a creamy element while a squeeze of lime juice brings acidity.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 15

Really Green Smoothie

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

The combination of kale and avocado makes this healthy smoothie recipe extra green. Chia seeds lend a heart-healthy punch of fiber and omega-3 fatty acids.

8 of 15

Fruit & Yogurt Smoothie

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This easy fruit smoothie recipe calls for just three ingredients--yogurt, fruit juice and frozen fruit. Mix up your combinations from day to day for a healthy breakfast or snack.

9 of 15

Breakfast Salad with Egg & Salsa Verde Vinaigrette

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Salad for breakfast? Don't knock it until you've tried it. We love how this meal gives you 3 whole cups of vegetables to start your day.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 15

Mango-Ginger Smoothie

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Red lentils are a sneaky source of plant-based protein in this healthy smoothie recipe. The lentils add 3 grams more protein than an equal-size portion of nonfat plain yogurt and 4 grams more fiber than a typical serving of protein powder.

11 of 15

White Bean & Avocado Toast

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Mashed avocado and white beans make for a fiber-rich and creamy topping, the perfect partner for a crispy slice of toast. Try it for a quick breakfast or snack.

12 of 15

Vegan Smoothie Bowl

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Eat this thick and creamy smoothie bowl with a spoon! Banana and frozen berries whip together with a little nut milk for a toppable vegan breakfast. We use fruit, nuts and seeds for topping, but feel free to experiment with whatever you like.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

13 of 15

Peanut Butter-Banana Cinnamon Toast

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This satisfying peanut butter-banana toast gets a sprinkle of cinnamon for an extra flavor boost.

14 of 15

Cantaloupe Smoothie

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This healthy smoothie recipe is the perfect way to cool off in the summer when cantaloupe is at its peak, adding plenty of sweetness to this healthy snack.

15 of 15

Spinach-Avocado Smoothie

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This healthy green smoothie gets super creamy from the frozen banana and avocado. Make ahead (up to 1 day) and store it in the fridge until you need a veggie boost.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Danielle DeAngelis