17 Simple Meal Prep Ideas That Can Help Reduce Inflammation

Have breakfast, lunch and dinner ready ahead of time with these meal prep ideas. These recipes only take three steps or less to make, so they're simple to prepare and help save you time. Plus, these dishes highlight anti-inflammatory ingredients like leafy green, whole grains and healthy fats that can help you reduce chronic inflammation and its pesky symptoms, including digestive issues, joint stiffness and mental fog. Recipes like our Roasted Veggie Mason Jar Salad and Cinnamon Roll Overnight Oats are delicious meals that can help you stay nourished no matter your schedule.