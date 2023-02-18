25 Low-Carb, High-Protein Dinners in 25 Minutes or Less

A nutritious dinner can be easy to make, and these recipes are proof. In just 25 minutes or less, a delicious meal that's low in carbs (at most 14 grams per serving) and high in protein (at least 15 grams per serving) can be prepared. These dishes are balanced with ample produce, lean proteins and healthy fats so you can enjoy a light yet satisfying dish that aligns with your nutritional goals. Recipes like our One-Pot Shrimp with Tomatoes & Feta and Lemon-Balsamic Chicken Thighs are healthy, tasty and quick to whip up.