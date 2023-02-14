21 450-Calorie Mediterranean Diet Dinners Ready in 30 Minutes or Less

These recipes are for the evenings when you need a healthy meal and you need it quickly. Ready in 30 minutes or less, these dinner recipes follow the Mediterranean diet, one of the healthiest eating patterns to follow. These dishes emphasize fruit and vegetables, whole grains, legumes, healthy fats and lean protein sources for a balanced and nutritious main. Not only are they quick, but also they have less than 450 calories per serving for something light yet satisfying. Recipes like Charred Shrimp, Pesto and Quinoa Bowls and Walnut-Rosemary Crusted Salmon are delicious and quick meals that may help you meet your nutritional goals.