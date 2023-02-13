11 Desserts You Can Make in Your Air Fryer
Your air fryer is not only useful for making crunchy, savory dishes in a healthier way. In fact, you can whip up a variety of sweet and delicious desserts—from fruity fillings to pillowy pastries—in your favorite appliance. Recipes like our Air-Fryer Coconut-Mango Bread Pudding and Air-Fryer Mini Cheesecakes are so tasty, you'll want to make them again and again.
Air-Fryer Coconut-Mango Bread Pudding
Coconut milk and mango shine in this bright and fruity spin on the classic dessert. If mango isn't available, you can use fresh pineapple in its place.
Air-Fryer Apples
These air-fryer apples are warm and tender, with cinnamon and orange zest adding subtle spice and flavor. Maple syrup makes these air-fryer apples just sweet enough.
Air-Fryer Gingerbread Churros
A touch of molasses and ginger gives these cinnamon-sugar treats a gingerbread twist. Dunk them into a maple-syrup-sweetened cream cheese dip or try caramel sauce, melted chocolate or chocolate hazelnut spread.
Air-Fryer Mini Cheesecakes
These mini cheesecakes are healthy and easy to make in the air fryer—no water bath necessary! Serve with your favorite toppings, like fresh fruit or cookie crumbles, or keep them plain for a simple sweet treat. If you prefer, you can substitute the graham cracker crumb crust with finely crushed shortbread cookies, gingersnaps or chocolate sandwich cookies.
Air-Fryer Chewy Oatmeal-Raisin Tahini Cookies
We put a twist on a classic oatmeal-raisin cookie with the addition of tahini and walnuts. Tahini adds a hint of salty, nutty flavor, while toasted walnuts bring a satisfying crunch.
Air-Fryer Mini Dark Chocolate Cake
Making a cake in the air fryer is easier than you might think! In under an hour, you'll have a delicious, moist chocolate cake ready for dessert. Top with fresh berries or confectioners' sugar.
Air-Fryer Pear Galettes
Honeyed pears shine in this healthy dessert that comes together in a snap thanks to a store-bought crust. Take these galettes over the top with a spiced whipped topping or a scoop of vanilla ice cream.
Air-Fryer Cinnamon-Ginger Apple Chips
When you're in the mood for a sweet snack, these air-fryer apple chips are the perfect choice. Sprinkle Honeycrisp apples with warming spices, such as cinnamon, ginger, allspice, cloves, nutmeg and cardamom. Air-fry, then dip into honey- or vanilla-flavored yogurt.
Air-Fryer Doughnuts
These grease-free air-fryer doughnuts are so easy—just pop open a can of store-bought biscuit dough, and you are on your way. Once cooked, you can choose between vanilla or chocolate glaze or a sweet cinnamon sugar topping. You can discard the doughnut holes or cook them up too! Arrange them in a single layer in the basket of your air fryer and cook at 350°F for 2 minutes.
Air-Fryer Whole-Wheat Cinnamon Rolls
Don't skip the rise time before air-frying these cinnamon rolls. It helps make them pillowy instead of dense. Raisins and walnuts are packed into each bite of these sweet rolls.
Air-Fryer Beignets
Classic beignets are deep-fried, but not these! The air fryer gives these beignets a healthier twist by using less oil to achieve the crispy exterior and soft chewy inside that makes this South Louisiana specialty so mouthwatering.