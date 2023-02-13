30-Day Smoothie Plan to Help Fight Inflammation
Looking for recipes that can help you combat inflammation? Try out this 30-day smoothie plan. With anti-inflammatory ingredients like dark leafy greens, berries and vitamin D-rich foods, these healthy smoothies can relieve inflammation and its pesky symptoms like joint stiffness, digestive issues and high blood pressure. Recipes like our Anti-Inflammatory Cherry-Spinach Smoothie and Carrot-Apple Smoothie are nutritious and tasty options for breakfast or a midday pick-me-up.
Really Green Smoothie
The combination of kale and avocado makes this healthy smoothie recipe extra green. Chia seeds lend a heart-healthy punch of fiber and omega-3 fatty acids.
Carrot-Apple Smoothie
This carrot and apple smoothie is creamy and has a light tropical flavor thanks to coconut milk. It's naturally sweetened from the carrots and apple, and the combination of ginger and lemon juice adds just a bit of spice and helps balance the flavor. The turmeric, fresh or dried, gives the smoothie a vibrant bright orange color.
Mango Raspberry Smoothie
A squeeze of lemon juice adds bright flavor to this frozen fruit smoothie. Mango provides plenty of sweetness without having to add juice, but if it's too tart for you, a touch of agave will do the trick.
Jason Mraz's Avocado Green Smoothie
To make this green smoothie recipe a meal-in-a-glass, musician Mraz adds a tablespoon of coconut oil and some sprouted flax or chia seeds.
Mixed-Berry Breakfast Smoothie
Smoothies are popular for breakfast, but many don't have enough calories or nutrients to be considered a complete meal. This creamy berry smoothie has the perfect balance of protein, carbohydrates and fat, and will keep you satisfied until your next meal.
Anti-Inflammatory Cherry-Spinach Smoothie
This healthy smoothie is not only delicious--it also boosts your daily dose of anti-inflammatory foods. It starts with a base of creamy gut-friendly kefir and includes cherries, which can lower the inflammatory marker C-reactive protein. Heart-healthy fats in avocado, almond butter and chia seeds deliver additional anti-inflammatory compounds to the body, while spinach offers a mix of antioxidants that sweep up harmful free radicals. Fresh ginger adds zing, plus a compound called gingerol, which preliminary studies suggest may improve inflammatory markers of heart disease if consumed daily.
Mango & Kale Smoothie
The blend of kale, mango, banana and orange juice gives this healthy smoothie an extra-fresh and tropical flavor profile.
Blueberry & Spinach Smoothie
Blueberry pancakes, anyone? This smoothie will make breakfast fans very happy, with the addition of oats for creaminess and body, plus oat milk and a touch of maple syrup.
Kale & Pineapple Smoothie
Treat yourself to a piña colada-style pick-me-up with this tropical smoothie featuring pineapple, coconut milk and orange juice. It's perfect for a light breakfast or anytime you want a boost!
Berry-Mint Kefir Smoothies
Kefir is similar to yogurt, full of gut-friendly probiotics. But it has fewer carbs and a more drinkable consistency--perfect for smoothies.
3-Ingredient Tropical Greens Smoothie Packs
Using a frozen tropical fruit blend is a handy shortcut for smoothies because it often contains both banana and mango, which add natural sweetness. Freezing the fresh spinach with the fruit is a great way to keep it from going bad before you can use it. Feel free to add a scoop of your favorite protein powder before blending.
Strawberry-Banana Green Smoothie
This green smoothie recipe is sweetened only with fruit and gets an extra dose of healthy omega-3s from flaxseeds.
Carrot Smoothie
This type of drink tends to be pricey in the big city juice bars. Now you can make the recipe at home.
Spinach, Peanut Butter & Banana Smoothie
Peanut butter and banana is a classic combo that's even more delicious with the addition of tangy probiotic-rich kefir. Plus, this peanut butter banana smoothie helps you up your veggie servings for the day with a bit of mild-flavored spinach mixed in.
Mango-Ginger Smoothie
Red lentils are a sneaky source of plant-based protein in this healthy smoothie recipe. The lentils add 3 grams more protein than an equal-size portion of nonfat plain yogurt and 4 grams more fiber than a typical serving of protein powder.
Chocolate-Banana Protein Smoothie
Red lentils give this smoothie a plant-based protein boost. To make this smoothie vegan, try using unsweetened coconut beverage or almond milk in place of the dairy milk.
Pineapple Spinach Smoothie
Use juice rather than added sugar, such as honey or maple syrup, to balance the bitter taste of greens and suddenly you have a serving of vegetables that tastes like dessert. Of course, you can use any juice without added sugar, including apple or orange, for example. But the relaxing-poolside flavor of pineapple combined with the ready-to-go convenience of the small, shelf-stable cans makes this our fave.
Strawberry Peach Smoothie
Cauliflower in a smoothie might sound like a deal breaker, but trust us, it's worth it. Not only does it boost your veggie servings for the day, it also makes this peach smoothie even creamier.
Avocado & Banana Smoothie
If you love a creamy smoothie, this one's for you: avocado and banana combine for a thick and rich drink. Freeze your banana slices to make it more of an ice cream-style smoothie.
Peanut Butter & Jelly Smoothie
Skip the PB & J sandwich but get the flavors in this healthy smoothie! Greek yogurt, spinach and strawberries are blended with peanut butter in this healthy, protein-rich smoothie recipe.
Berry-Banana Cauliflower Smoothie
Sneak in your veggies with a smoothie every morning. Riced cauliflower adds thickness and creaminess to a subtly sweet cauliflower smoothie that features the fruity flavors of bananas and berries at the forefront.
Spinach-Avocado Smoothie
This healthy green smoothie gets super creamy from the frozen banana and avocado. Make ahead (up to 1 day) and store it in the fridge until you need a veggie boost.
Berry & Flax Smoothie
For the prettiest color, use a mixture of berries with a lot of blueberries in this healthy smoothie recipe. Flaxseed oil adds heart-healthy omega-3 fats, making this a serious power smoothie.
Mango & Spinach Smoothie
The sweet-tart taste of mango comes through in this simple smoothie, giving the tropical fruit the spotlight it deserves. Make it a mango morning!
Kale & Banana Smoothie
This simple and sweet kale and banana smoothie is also versatile: Use cow's milk for a milkshake-style smoothie, oat milk for more sweetness, or a nut milk for more protein.
Blueberry & Avocado Smoothie
Just four ingredients combine for a refreshing, just-sweet-enough smoothie that's a real treat. Blueberries add the sweet, fruity flavor and avocado adds a creamy, smooth texture to this healthy smoothie.
Peanut Butter-Strawberry-Kale Smoothie
This PB&J-inspired green smoothie recipe makes for a quick and healthy breakfast you can easily take on the go.
Berry-Coconut Smoothie
Add protein and fiber to your smoothie--without dairy or protein powder--with lentils. They're a sneaky source of plant-based protein in this healthy smoothie recipe.
Pineapple Green Smoothie
Use ripe bananas for this creamy Greek yogurt, spinach and pineapple smoothie. Chia seeds add healthy omega-3 fats, fiber and a little protein for an extra nutritional boost.
Good Green Tea Smoothie
This green smoothie is packed with grapes, spinach, green tea and avocado. A touch of honey adds sweetness.