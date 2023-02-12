14 Recipes That Start with a Bag of Frozen Broccoli
There's so much you can do with frozen broccoli, and these recipes prove it in tasty ways. From lunch and dinner to veggie-packed sides, you can make the most of your frozen broccoli with these dishes. Recipes like our Stovetop Chicken & Broccoli Casserole and Balsamic Broccoli & Cauliflower are equally healthy and delicious.
Balsamic Broccoli & Cauliflower
Reaching for a frozen broccoli & cauliflower blend to make this flavor-packed side dish helps save time on chopping, plus the frozen veggies cook quicker than fresh!
Sesame Instant Ramen Noodles with Broccoli & Soft-Boiled Egg
Jazz up basic ramen noodles with toasted sesame oil, quick-cooked broccoli and a jammy soft-boiled egg. To cut back on sodium, look for ramen varieties with less than 600 mg sodium per serving or use less of the seasoning packet.
One-Pot Lemon-Broccoli Pasta with Parmesan
This hearty pasta dish with bright, fresh flavor is ideal for busy weeknights. The Parmesan adds welcome saltiness and notes of umami and you get added texture from the slight crunch of broccoli and whole-wheat noodles. Add some shredded rotisserie chicken, grilled shrimp or crispy chickpeas to punch up the protein.
Stovetop Chicken & Broccoli Casserole
We trimmed 9 grams of fat and almost 100 calories in this makeover of cheesy chicken-and-broccoli casserole. All the raw ingredients are layered in a skillet, then simmered for a quick weeknight dinner.
Pressure-Cooker Mac & Cheese
Make a healthier version of classic macaroni and cheese with this recipe that adds broccoli for a nutritional boost and an easy way to eat more vegetables. Using an electric pressure cooker, such as the InstantPot, gets dinner on the table in just 30 minutes.
Easy Tuna Noodle Casserole
Use reduced fat soup and fat-free milk to make this favorite casserole lower in fat and calories. Adding a variety of vegetables makes it more nutritious than the traditional recipe.
Cheesy Vegetable Bake
This Cheesy Vegetable Bake casserole has 7 grams of protein and only 4 grams of fat per serving, making it an ideal side dish for any dinner. Using reduced-fat cheeses lowers the fat content of this recipe but does not compromise flavor.
Stovetop Veggie Frittata
Eggs are one of the cheapest sources of protein. And they offer a delicious and easy avenue for getting veggies, like in this frittata. Using frozen vegetables saves prep time, too.
Pantry Peanut Noodles
Choose your own adventure with these noodles! They're delicious with peanut butter and tahini alike. Plus, you can use whatever frozen vegetables you have on hand and finish the dish off with any herbs still thriving in your garden or hanging out in your crisper.
Tortellini Primavera
This creamy tortellini and vegetable pasta is a real crowd pleaser. To make it even quicker, use frozen chopped vegetables instead of fresh. Serve with a green salad and whole-grain baguette.
Egg and Potato Casserole
Make this quick and easy casserole for Sunday brunch or breakfast any day of the week!
Broccoli Casserole
The lightened-up luscious sauce elevates this easy broccoli casserole over standard broccoli and cheese side dishes.
No-Bake Macaroni & Cheese
Not only is this ultra-creamy version of mac-and-cheese nearly as fast as the boxed variety, but your family will be able to pronounce every ingredient. If they aren't broccoli fans, substitute a frozen vegetable of your choice.
Broccoli, Beef & Potato Hotdish
This easy casserole, full of ground beef, roasted broccoli and topped with hash browns, was inspired by the classic Minnesota Tater Tot hotdish. Roasting the broccoli before adding it to the casserole gives the whole dish a much more complex and exciting flavor, but it's by no means necessary. If you want to keep it simple, skip roasting the broccoli (Step 2) and use 6 cups frozen broccoli, thawed, in its place (omit 1 tablespoon oil, as well).