25 Mediterranean Diet Breakfast Recipes in 10 Minutes or Less

These morning meals prove you can enjoy a healthy and satisfying breakfast, even on busy days. With balanced ingredients like whole grains, lean protein, healthy fats and ample fruits and veggies, these meals align with one of the healthiest eating patterns around: the Mediterranean diet. Plus, all you need is 10 minutes to whip up one of these dishes, making them perfect for when you're short on time. Recipes like our Mango-Almond Smoothie Bowl and Breakfast Naan Pizza are healthy and tasty ways to start your day.