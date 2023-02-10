15 Restaurant Copycat Soups You'll Want to Make Forever
You can bring the delicious flavors of your favorite restaurant soups home without ordering it to go. These comforting soups with four- and five-star ratings are healthy and tasty choices for lunch or dinner. Recipes like our Copycat Olive Garden's Chicken & Gnocchi Soup and Copycat Panera's Tomato-Basil Soup will quickly become regulars in your meal plan.
Copycat Olive Garden's Chicken & Gnocchi Soup
This comforting copycat Olive Garden chicken and gnocchi soup is creamy, with chewy, pillowy gnocchi to satisfy your appetite. Enjoy with a green salad and breadsticks for dipping.
Chicken Enchilada Soup
Corn tortillas thicken this chicken enchilada soup, but Cheddar and cream cheese give it the richness you'd expect from an enchilada. Serve it with something fresh and crunchy like a jicama slaw dressed with a little olive oil and lime juice for a healthy dinner that will appeal to the whole family.
French Onion Soup with Portobello Cheese "Toast"
Roasted portobello mushrooms stuffed with cheese, herbs and breadcrumbs stand in for the traditional Gruyère toast you'd find on top of a crock of French onion soup.
Copycat Panera's Tomato-Basil Soup
We've re-created Panera's Tomato-Basil Soup, loved for its richness and subtle sweetness, by roasting cherry tomatoes and shallots, which add natural sweet flavors and eliminate the need for added sugar. Serve with a salad or a grilled cheese for dunking.
New England Clam Chowder
Chopped clams, aromatic vegetables and creamy potatoes blended with low-fat milk and just a half cup of cream gives this chunky New England-style clam chowder plenty of rich body. Serve with oyster crackers and a tossed salad to make it a meal.
Beer-Cheese Soup
Cayenne provides a bit of heat in this creamy beer-cheese soup. Using a mild beer adds the perfect amount of flavor without overpowering the dish. The sharp Cheddar cheese adds a rich, savory flavor. Serve with your preferred toppings and a piece of crusty bread to sop up the leftovers.
Chicken & Root Vegetable Soup with Wild Rice
This chicken and root vegetable soup will fill you up with chicken and nutty wild rice paired with your favorite root vegetables. Try butternut squash for sweeter notes, or celeriac or parsnip for an earthier flavor.
Zuppa Toscana
This creamy soup is packed with savory flavor from Italian sausage and bacon. But don't worry, we tucked in healthy ingredients too, like kale and white beans, for added nutrition and fiber to round out a healthy dinner or packable lunch.
Easy Chicken Tortilla Soup
This tortilla soup recipe is a great example of how a few choice convenience products can renovate an old favorite for our modern, hectic lives. Some frozen vegetables, a few canned tomatoes and canned broth, and you have a comforting crowdpleaser ready in about 30 minutes. For creaminess and additional fiber, garnish with avocado.
Minestra Maritata (Italian Wedding Soup)
Forget the marble-size meatballs you find in many versions of this Italian Wedding Soup. In this easy recipe, they're full-size, full-flavored and plenty filling.
Honeynut Squash Soup
The natural sweetness of this vegetarian honeynut squash soup is amplified with honey and vegetable broth. Sage flavors the soup and sour cream brings in a little tang, balancing the earthy flavors.
Instant Pot Potato Soup
Russet potatoes turn tender and soft in minutes in a pressure cooker, so you can make this comforting soup quickly on busy weeknights. Garnish with the classic potato soup fixings—bacon, scallions and melted Cheddar cheese.
Slow-Cooker French Onion Soup
In this genius slow-cooker soup recipe, two types of onions are caramelized for hours before adding a sherry-spiked broth. For a bistro-worthy presentation, ladle the soup into ovenproof crocks, top with the bread and cheese and broil.
Chicken Tikka Masala Soup
This chicken tikka masala soup tastes just like the original dish, but in soup form! The ginger, garlic and onion combine with aromatic spices to offer flavor in every bite. Butternut squash (or sweet potato) and spinach add sweetness and color to this warming soup. Serve with toasted garlic naan.
Tomato Soup with Grilled Cheese Croutons
Skip the dipping and add crispy grilled cheese croutons right into your soup instead. Don't have a panini press? Make the grilled cheese for the croutons in a skillet or in a waffle maker instead. Opt for San Marzano tomatoes if you can. They have a much richer flavor and they tend to be lower in sodium.