14 Healthy Snacks to Help Support Gut Health
These healthy snacks can help you meet your nutritional needs without sparing any flavor. With gut-healthy, fiber-rich ingredients like chickpeas, apples, berries and yogurt, these dishes can help support your gut health and promote healthy digestion. Recipes like our Crunchy Roasted Chickpeas and Blueberry-Lemon Energy Balls are satisfying bites that'll help get you through the day.
Crunchy Roasted Chickpeas
Try this satisfying snack instead of nuts. The tasty legumes are lower in calories and packed with fiber.
Blueberry-Lemon Energy Balls
If you're looking for a midday pick-me-up, these irresistible blueberry-lemon balls come together in minutes and make a perfect on-the-go snack. Walnuts add a boost of plant-based protein and help keep you energized, while a bit of maple syrup adds sweetness.
Apple & Peanut Butter Toast
A pinch of ground cardamom punches up the flavor in this classic combo of apples and peanut butter on toast.
Garlic Hummus
This classic hummus recipe couldn't be easier--just toss a few ingredients in the food processor and whir away! Aquafaba (the liquid from a can of chickpeas) makes this healthy dip extra smooth and creamy. Serve with veggie chips, pita chips or crudités.
Vegan Chocolate-Dipped Frozen Banana Bites
These bite-size frosty morsels of frozen banana, peanut butter and vegan chocolate make a perfect low-calorie snack or easy dessert. These banana bites store well in the freezer, so make some ahead and keep them on hand for those moments you crave a taste of something sweet.
Cinnamon-Sugar Roasted Chickpeas
Roasting canned chickpeas until crispy makes a simple and healthy snack. In this riff on candied nuts, chickpeas are coated with cinnamon sugar to make them irresistible! This snack is best enjoyed the day it is made.
White Bean & Avocado Toast
Mashed avocado and white beans make for a fiber-rich and creamy topping, the perfect partner for a crispy slice of toast. Try it for a quick breakfast or snack.
Yogurt with Blueberries & Honey
A simple combination of Greek-style yogurt and blueberries gets an extra touch of sweetness from golden honey. It's the perfect balance of protein and fiber to keep you energized.
Apple with Cinnamon Almond Butter
With a pinch of cinnamon, this healthy snack goes from basic to brilliant.
Toasted Paprika Chickpeas
Toasted chickpeas are now a popular vegan snack, but why spend extra money buying them at the health food store when you can easily make them yourself? They're delicious as a snack but also make a wonderful salad topping.
Pecan Butter & Pear Toast
For a quick breakfast or snack, try this three-ingredient toast. Pecan butter adds a nutty flavor, which gets balanced by the natural sweetness of the pear.
Dried Apples
This healthy oven-dried apple recipe is perfect if you want to make dried apples at home and don't have a dehydrator. Great for lunchboxes or as a snack, homemade dried apples are easy to make in the oven and are high in fiber and nutrients. To retain the fiber from the peels and to save time, we skip the step of peeling the apples first. We also skip coring--the star-shaped core makes a pretty shape in the center of each dried apple. For crispy apple chips, bake the apples about 1 hour more.
Greek Yogurt with Fruit & Nuts
This simple snack with protein and healthy fat will get you through the afternoon slump.
Apple-Cinnamon Fruit Bars
These easy apple-cinnamon fruit bars make a big batch--perfect for fall potlucks and parties.