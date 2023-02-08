13 Simple Meal Prep Ideas to Help Lower High Blood Pressure

You'll thank yourself for making these meal prep recipes to save some time during busy weeks. These dishes can help lower high blood pressure thanks to their high counts of potassium and low amounts of saturated fat and sodium, meeting our heart-healthy recipe parameters. And with three steps or less, these meals are incredibly simple to prepare. Recipes like our Pesto Chicken & Cannellini Bean Soup and Overnight Quinoa Pudding are flavorful, nutritious and easy-to-make choices that can keep your blood pressure in check.