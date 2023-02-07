13 Low-Carb Dinners with 5 Ingredients Or Less

These recipes are delicious dinners for those days where a trip to the grocery store is in order. Just because you're crunched for ingredients does not mean you can't enjoy a delicious and nutritious meal that helps you meet your health goals. Each of these recipes has five ingredients or less (excluding pantry staples like salt, pepper, oil and spices) while containing no more than 14 grams of carbs per serving to align with our nutrition guidelines for a low-carb meal. Recipes like Teriyaki-Glazed Cod with Cauliflower Rice and Creamy Chicken & Mushrooms are packed with flavor and simple to make.