16 5-Ingredient Breakfasts Ready in 10 Minutes

Eleanor Chalstrom February 07, 2023

Make one of these easy breakfast recipes when you're pressed for time in the morning. These recipes are simple to prepare with just five ingredients or less (excluding pantry staples like salt, pepper and oil). Recipes like Everything Bagel Avocado Toast and Muesli with Raspberries are ready in just 10 minutes, so you'll be ready to tackle any busy day feeling full and energized.

Fruit & Yogurt Smoothie

This easy fruit smoothie recipe calls for just three ingredients--yogurt, fruit juice and frozen fruit. Mix up your combinations from day to day for a healthy breakfast or snack.

Avocado-Egg Toast

Try it once and we think you'll agree: Topping avocado toast with an egg is a near-perfect breakfast.

Everything Bagel Avocado Toast

Get all the flavor of an everything bagel married with the creaminess of avocado toast in one healthy breakfast. Just toast, top, sprinkle and go for this quick morning meal when you need to get out the door fast. Want to take it up a notch? Top with a poached or fried egg.

Spinach & Egg Scramble with Raspberries

Credit: Jen Causey
This quick egg scramble with hearty bread is one of the best breakfasts for weight loss. It combines protein-packed eggs and superfood raspberries with filling whole-grain toast and nutrient-rich spinach. The protein and fiber help fill you up and keep you going through the morning.

Mascarpone & Berries Toast

Creamy mascarpone is delightful when topped with mixed berries and mint for this bright-tasting, easy and healthy breakfast toast.

Muesli with Raspberries

Start your day off with whole grains, fiber and protein with this easy breakfast.

Peanut Butter-Banana Cinnamon Toast

This satisfying peanut butter-banana toast gets a sprinkle of cinnamon for an extra flavor boost.

10-Minute Spinach Omelet

Credit: Carson Downing
This delicious spinach omelet recipe is ready in just 10 minutes for a nutritious breakfast. Eggs and cheese help pack it with protein, while fresh dill boosts its flavor. 

Peanut Butter-Banana English Muffin

Peanut butter and banana are the original power couple. Top a simple toasted English muffin with the duo, then sprinkle everything with a hit of ground cinnamon for a healthy breakfast of champions.

Quick-Cooking Oats

Credit: Photographer: Fred Hardy II, Food Stylist: Margaret Monroe Dickey, Prop Stylist: Phoebe Hauser
Sometimes basic is better. At breakfast, that can certainly be the case. These easy oatmeal recipes teach you the basic methods so you get creamy, tender oats every time. The flavorings and toppings are up to you.

Peanut Butter & Chia Berry Jam English Muffin

The addition of chia seeds in the quick "jam" topping adds heart-healthy omega-3s to this healthy breakfast recipe.

Apple & Peanut Butter Toast

A pinch of ground cardamom punches up the flavor in this classic combo of apples and peanut butter on toast.

Berry-Mint Kefir Smoothies

Kefir is similar to yogurt, full of gut-friendly probiotics. But it has fewer carbs and a more drinkable consistency--perfect for smoothies.

Instant Egg & Cheese "Bake"

Credit: Johnny Autry
Learn how to cook eggs in the microwave for a quick, delicious breakfast. Spinach and Cheddar cheese make these eggs even more filling.

Strawberry-Pineapple Smoothie

Blend almond milk, strawberry and pineapple for a smoothie that's so easy you can make it on busy mornings. A bit of almond butter adds richness and filling protein. Freeze some of the almond milk for an extra-icy texture.

Avocado & Smoked Salmon Omelet

Stay full until lunch when you add this avocado and smoked salmon omelet to your morning routine. This healthy omelet recipe is packed with healthy fat, which helps quash hunger, and the avocado's fiber helps you feel full longer.

By Eleanor Chalstrom