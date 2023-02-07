19 Recipes That Start With A Can of White Beans

Eleanor Chalstrom February 07, 2023
Credit: Caitlin Bensel

Dinner is made so much easier when you start with a can of white beans. White beans are a delicious way to add protein and excitement into a standard dish. Its versatility will make you buy a can each time you're at the grocery store for recipes like our Creamy White Bean Soup and Skillet Gnocchi with Chard and White Beans. 

1 of 19

Ratatouille with White Beans & Polenta

Tons of lightly cooked vegetables combine with white beans in this hearty vegetarian dinner recipe. It can also be served over bread, like bruschetta.

 

2 of 19

Creamy White Bean Soup

Credit: Caitlin Bensel
This light, creamy white bean soup is richly flavored thanks to plenty of beans, veggies and Parmesan cheese. Blending half of the soup at the end adds its signature creaminess without adding cream.

 

3 of 19

Mussels with White Beans & Tomatoes

Cooking mussels may seem intimidating, but here we've made it quick and easy. We've added white beans to turn this classic mussels-in-white-wine-sauce dish into a heartier weeknight meal. Serve with whole-grain crusty bread to sop up the flavorful broth.

 

4 of 19

Skillet Gnocchi with Chard & White Beans

In this one-skillet supper, we toss dark leafy greens, diced tomatoes and white beans with gnocchi and top it all with gooey mozzarella. Serve with a mixed green salad with vinaigrette.

 

5 of 19

Parmesan White Beans

Credit: Ted & Chelsea Cavanaugh
Stash mirepoix blend—a basic building-block combo of chopped carrots, celery and onion—in your freezer and save some serious prep time on this simple bean side dish.

 

6 of 19

Slow-Cooker Caprese Spaghetti Squash with White Beans

This recipe feels and looks indulgent without being high in calories. The "caprese" components--fresh mozzarella, basil leaves and tomatoes--beautifully shine through, while the white beans add protein and a creamy texture. If you can't find fresh small mozzarella balls, tear a large ball of fresh mozzarella into small pieces.

 

7 of 19

Spinach Salad with Roasted Sweet Potatoes, White Beans & Basil

Roasted sweet potatoes are paired with spinach, cabbage and white beans and tossed together with a bright basil dressing in this healthy main dish salad.

 

8 of 19

White Bean & Avocado Toast

Mashed avocado and white beans make for a fiber-rich and creamy topping, the perfect partner for a crispy slice of toast. Try it for a quick breakfast or snack.

 

9 of 19

Kale & White Bean Potpie with Chive Biscuits

In this vegetarian white bean potpie recipe, kale and hearty white beans are topped with easy, homemade chive biscuits. If desired, add a little shredded Gruyère or Cheddar cheese to the biscuit dough.

 

10 of 19

Slow-Cooker Kale & White Bean Stew

Credit: Ali Redmond
Warm up to a hearty bowl of soup made with winter vegetables and protein-rich white beans. Comforting spices like oregano and thyme build flavor, while Parmesan provides an irresistibly savory finish.

 

11 of 19

Slow-Cooker Chicken, Spinach & White Bean Stew

Credit: Ali Redmond
Warm up to a comforting bowl of chicken stew scented with thyme, oregano and smoked paprika. Adding spinach and white beans provides a hearty dose of fiber that will keep you satisfied until the next meal.

 

12 of 19

Creamy Spinach Pasta with White Beans

Here, we whir up fresh spinach and kale with cream cheese and Gruyère for the luscious sauce that highlights this rich pasta dish. Paired with beans, it makes a filling vegetarian meal.

 

13 of 19

White Beans & Eggs with Pancetta & Fennel

Pancetta (cured pork belly) is similar in taste and texture to bacon (which is cured and smoked pork belly). You can find it near the bacon at many grocery stores.

 

14 of 19

Herb-Roasted Chicken with Vegetables & White Beans

Herb-coated roasted chicken is served with a bounty of roasted vegetables and beans in this healthy main dish. Serve with a slice of crusty bread.

 

15 of 19

Parmesan-Crusted Cauliflower with White Beans & Tomatoes

Credit: Jason Donnelly
This Parmesan-crusted cauliflower makes a flavorful and hearty vegetarian main that is ready in under an hour. A generous amount of cooking spray helps the panko breadcrumb coating on these cauliflower steaks get nice and crispy.

 

16 of 19

Vegan White Bean Chili

Fresh Anaheim (or poblano) chiles add mild heat to this classic white bean chili and contribute lots of smoky flavor. Quinoa adds body to the chili, while diced zucchini provides pretty flecks of green and increases the veggie content.

 

17 of 19

Seared Scallops with White Bean Ragu & Charred Lemon

This recipe for seared scallops with white beans and spinach turns out a healthy dinner that looks impressive (and tastes great) in just 25 minutes. Giving lemons a quick sizzle in the skillet amps up the flavor of this piccata-inspired dish. The heat helps release even more citrus juice and sweetens it too. When shopping for scallops, look for ones labeled "dry." Some scallops are soaked in a solution that prevents them from searing properly and can give them a soapy flavor.

 

18 of 19

Honey-Mustard Pork with Spinach & Smashed White Beans

Drizzle the quick honey-mustard pan sauce over the pork and beans in this 30-minute dinner for a comforting, healthy weeknight meal.

 

19 of 19

Slow-Cooker White Bean & Sausage Cassoulet

This slow-cooker cassoulet comes together quickly without fuss. Mashing some of the beans makes the broth creamier, while a topping of toasted panko adds contrasting crunchiness. Serve with a crusty baguette to sop up every last drop of the sauce. Garnish with fresh thyme sprigs, if desired.

 

By Eleanor Chalstrom