20 Low-Carb, High-Protein Dinners in 20 Minutes or Less

When you're having a busy week, try one of these nutritious and flavorful dinners that take only 20 minutes or less to prepare. Plus, with no more than 14 grams of carbohydrates and at least 15 grams of protein per serving, these light yet satisfying meals are perfect for any night of the week. Recipes like our Antipasto Baked Smothered Chicken and 20-Minute Creamy Tomato Salmon Skillet are delicious, filling and quick to make.