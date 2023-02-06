16 Snacks You Can Make in Your Air Fryer
Craving a crispy snack for your next party or get-together? It's no surprise that your air fryer can help you out. From chickpeas to veggie chips, pop these dishes in the air fryer for a crunchy and healthy bite. Recipes like our Air-Fryer Apples and Air-Fryer Everything Bagel Curly Fries with Scallion-Yogurt Dip are tasty snacks for any occasion.
Air-Fryer Apples
These air-fryer apples are warm and tender, with cinnamon and orange zest adding subtle spice and flavor. Maple syrup makes these air-fryer apples just sweet enough.
Crispy Air-Fryer Pickle Chips
Use your air fryer to make these crispy, salty pickle chips for game day! The air fryer gives you a crispy crust, using much less oil than a traditional fryer. Enjoy these addictive little snacks on their own or with our Southern smoky, creamy dipping sauce.
Air-Fryer Jalapeño Poppers
The perfect football-party food, classic jalapeño poppers get a crispy upgrade in an air fryer. Cream cheese tempers the just-right hint of heat from the pepper and Buffalo sauce. To save time, you can stuff the peppers ahead of the party and fry them just before serving.
Air-Fryer Everything Bagel Curly Fries with Scallion-Yogurt Dip
Make restaurant-worthy curly fries at home with the help of a spiralizer and an air fryer. The potatoes get crispy on the outside, while the insides stay creamy. A quick scallion-cream cheese-yogurt dip complements the fries and will remind you of your favorite bagel.
Air-Fryer Sweet Potato Chips
Thinly sliced sweet potatoes fry to a crispy crunch in the air fryer. These homemade chips also use much less oil, which cuts down on calories and fat. They're a naturally sweet side for sandwiches, burgers, wraps and more.
Crispy Air-Fryer French Fries
Get crispy, crunchy fries with much less oil than deep frying requires with these air-fried spuds. For the best texture, keep each fry as evenly sized as possible. Try a mandoline to make quick work of equal fries if your knife work could use some help.
Air-Fryer Crispy Chickpeas
Air-fried chickpea snacks are intensely flavored and incredibly crunchy. Drying the chickpeas is essential to a good crunch, so don't skip this step. If you have time, leave them out on the counter to dry for an hour or two before frying.
Air-Fryer Zucchini Chips
These crispy air-fryer zucchini chips are delicious paired with the creamy dill dipping sauce--or any sauce you have on hand. And the best part? The air fryer delivers a crispy crunch without having to pile on the oil like traditional fryers do.
Air-Fryer Cinnamon-Ginger Apple Chips
When you're in the mood for a sweet snack, these air-fryer apple chips are the perfect choice. Sprinkle Honeycrisp apples with warming spices, such as cinnamon, ginger, allspice, cloves, nutmeg and cardamom. Air-fry, then dip into honey- or vanilla-flavored yogurt.
Air-Fryer Green Bean Fries
These crispy air-fryer green bean fries come with a zesty dipping sauce flavored with harissa paste and roasted red peppers. Panko breadcrumbs give them a crunchy outer coating, and smoked paprika adds a smoky flair.
Air-Fryer Plantains
This air-fryer plantain recipe is where the air fryer shines—not sacrificing flavor or texture but saving time compared to cooking them in a deep fryer or on the stovetop. These air-fryer plantains are sweet and salty, with a deliciously crispy crust.
Air-Fryer Roasted Pepper-Tomato Salsa
This colorful, healthy salsa features bell pepper, tomatoes and jalapeño. "Roasting" the vegetables in the air fryer creates a smoky, caramelized flavor. Pair this salsa with tortilla chips, or serve on top of meat or fish.
Air-Fryer Zucchini Fries
These crunchy, crispy zucchini fries turn very tender in the air fryer and have a delicate natural sweetness from the cooking process. The simple dipping sauce is very tomato forward, with just enough acid from the vinegar and mayonnaise to add incredible tang.
Air-Fryer Onion Rings
These air-fryer onion rings are a great alternative to traditional deep-fried onion rings. The homemade dipping sauce adds to the savory flavor and adds a creamy note to counter the crispy coating.
Air-Fryer Cinnamon-Cake Doughnut Holes
Deep-frying doughnuts adds a lot of unnecessary oil and fat. Air-frying doughnut holes, however, cuts the amount of oil you use but still delivers a delicious crispy crust. Serve these no-yeast doughnut holes warm for the best texture and flavor.
Air-Fryer Sweet Potato Fries
Air-fried sweet potato fries are crispy, tender and delicately sweet. They're also made with less fat than traditional fries, so they're a healthier option when you're craving crunchy spuds. If the cinnamon-pepper spice is too intense, try thyme, oregano, paprika or garlic instead.