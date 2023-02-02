19 High-Protein One Pot Meals Ready in 30 Minutes

When you are crunched for time but need a boost of energy that only a protein-packed dinner can provide, these recipes are here to help. Ready on the table in 30 minutes or less, these recipes will save cooking and cleaning time since they only use one pot. With ingredients like savory steak, chicken and beans, these recipes follow our high-protein nutritional guidelines with at least 15 grams per serving so you can fuel up fast. Recipes like American Goulash and One-Pot Spinach, Chicken Sausage & Feta Pasta have all the components to a quick, easy and delicious meal.