28 Healthy Dinners to Make in February

Danielle DeAngelis February 01, 2023

This February, warm up on chilly nights with one of these healthy and tasty dinners. Whether you're in the mood for creamy pasta or roasted chicken with vegetables, there's a dish for every desire in this lineup. Recipes like our Peppery Barbecue-Glazed Shrimp with Vegetables & Orzo and Skillet Lasagna are delicious meals you'll be making for months to come.

Baked Spinach & Feta Pasta

Credit: Jason Donnelly
Feta softens in the oven before it's combined with spinach and pasta, with the pasta cooking right in the baking dish. Enjoy this one-pan pasta with feta dish on its own as a vegetarian main or serve with sautéed chicken breast for a boost of protein.

Peppery Barbecue-Glazed Shrimp with Vegetables & Orzo

In this healthy BBQ shrimp recipe, shrimp are seasoned with a peppery spice blend and served with zucchini, peppers and whole-grain orzo for a delicious and easy dinner that's ready in just 30 minutes. The shrimp and veggies are cooked in the same skillet, so cleanup is a snap too.

Creamy Garlic Skillet Chicken with Spinach

Credit: Marty Baldwin
Quick-cooking chicken cutlets are coated in a garlic cream sauce, while spinach adds a boost of color and nutrition in this easy, one-skillet recipe. Serve over pasta or whole grains to soak up the delicious sauce.

Skillet Lasagna

Credit: William Dickey
This skillet lasagna takes the hard work of layering the noodles, filling and cheese out of the picture and turns lasagna into a super-easy weeknight meal.

Garlic Butter-Roasted Salmon with Potatoes & Asparagus

This one-pan salmon and potatoes recipe makes a healthy and satisfying weeknight dinner. Melted garlic butter coats the salmon and vegetables, adding depth of flavor and richness to the dish.

Linguine with Creamy Mushroom Sauce

This easy pasta recipe is an excuse to buy wild mushrooms, available at many grocery stores these days. Or if you prefer white buttons, those will work well too. The creamy linguine is ready in 40 minutes, so it's quick enough for an easy weeknight recipe but it feels fancy enough for entertaining.

Roasted Chicken Thighs, Potatoes & Scallions with Herb Vinaigrette

Roasting chicken thighs directly on top of the vegetables bastes the scallions and potatoes with delicious drippings in this healthy dinner recipe.

Cream of Turkey & Wild Rice Soup

Got leftover cooked chicken or turkey? Cook up a pot of soup! This low-sodium soup recipe is a healthier twist on a classic creamy turkey and wild rice soup that hails from Minnesota. Serve with a crisp romaine salad and whole-grain bread.

One-Pot Chicken Alfredo

This creamy, simple chicken Alfredo recipe is incredibly comforting and cheesy from the combination of Parmesan and cream cheese. You'll taste a nice pop of pepper and nutty notes from the whole-wheat pasta, too. Plus, it's a one-pot meal, which means less cleaning for you and a dish that will quickly become your best chicken Alfredo recipe.

Beef Stir-Fry with Baby Bok Choy & Ginger

All the ingredients for this easy beef stir-fry recipe are cooked in one wok (or skillet), so not only is the meal-prep fast for this healthy dinner, cleanup is quick too. Look for Lee Kum Kee Premium oyster-flavored sauce in the Asian-foods aisle of your grocery store. It has the most concentrated oyster flavor. 

Butternut Squash & Black Bean Enchiladas

Credit: Greg DuPree
A crisp, citrusy slaw contrasts nicely with the enchiladas' creamy squash filling.

Easy Salmon Cakes

These healthy salmon cakes are a delicious way to boost your intake of omega-3s. It is also a great way to use convenient canned (or leftover) salmon. The tangy dill sauce provides a tart balance to these easy salmon patties.

Cumin Chicken & Chickpea Stew

This quick, protein-rich chicken stew recipe draws flavor inspiration from shawarma with spices like cumin, paprika and pepper. Make a double batch and freeze it for a quick healthy dinner. Serve the stew with couscous and steamed broccoli.

Mom's Minestrone

Credit: Kristin Teig
This is less a soup than it is an Italian-American vegetable stew, great on its own but most often eaten more like a vegetable stroganoff or Bolognese, coating the pasta with its thick, rustic, vegetable-and-bean gravy, and finished in the bowl with fresh basil and a dusting of Parmesan and drizzle of olive oil.

Chicken Parmesan & Quinoa Stuffed Peppers

Chicken Parm gets a fun low-carb and gluten-free twist with these cheesy stuffed peppers with chicken and quinoa. Serve with a salad for a healthy dinner that's easy to prep too.

Air-Fryer Lemony Lamb Chops with Fennel & Olives

Credit: Photographer: Kelsey Hansen, Food Stylist: Sammy Mila
Lamb chops turn tender and juicy in the air fryer alongside potatoes and fennel in this impressive main dish. An olive-fennel topping completes the recipe for a pop of briny flavor.

Cheesy Marinara Beans

Credit: Photography / Nico Schinco, Food Styling / Frances Boswell, Prop Stylist / Paige Hicks
This ooey-gooey dish has baked-pasta vibes but features protein-packed beans instead of noodles. Look for dried corona beans, a larger, creamy white bean, at natural-foods stores or online. Cannellini are a good substitute. Serve with a green salad and toasted baguette.

Smoky Collards & Shrimp with Cheesy Grits

Credit: Jacob Fox
Be sure to slice the collards extra thin; it will help expedite the cooking process and produce the most tender greens.

Crispy Rice Bowls with Fried Eggs

Credit: Leigh Beisch
We topped this rice bowl recipe with avocado, carrot, radishes and spinach along with eggs, but whatever vegetables you prefer will be just as delicious.

25-Minute Chicken & Veggie Enchiladas

Credit: Jennifer Causey
These chicken enchiladas are great for using up any veggies you have lingering in your fridge. Our chicken enchilada recipe calls for zucchini, squash and onion, but you could easily swap in spinach, onions or potatoes.

Creamy Spinach Pasta

This might be one of the creamiest light pasta dishes you've ever had! The mascarpone cheese adds a richness to the spinach pasta that's unexpected—especially in a healthy pasta recipe.

Black Bean-Cauliflower "Rice" Bowl

This aromatic cauliflower rice bowl comes together in minutes and is a simple meal for one. Using frozen riced cauliflower instead of rice keeps the carbs in check--and makes for quicker prep.

Chicken Thighs with Couscous & Kale

One-pot meals, like this all-in-one chicken thigh, kale and Israeli couscous recipe, are perfect for nights when you want to keep cleanup to a minimum. Look for Israeli couscous--small pearl-shaped pasta made from semolina flour--near other Middle Eastern dry goods in well-stocked supermarkets or specialty-foods stores.

Garlic Green Beans with Crispy Ground Beef

Credit: Jacob Fox
This green bean and ground beef stir-fry is seasoned with fragrant white pepper, sesame oil, ginger and garlic. Serve over rice or rice noodles.

Chicken Cutlets with Roasted Red Pepper & Arugula Relish

Credit: Greg DuPree
Currants add a pop of sweetness to the roasted red pepper and arugula topping on this easy chicken cutlet recipe.

Classic Sesame Noodles with Chicken

Sesame noodles become a satisfying meal with lean chicken and tons of veggies in this quick, healthy noodle recipe. Be sure to rinse the spaghetti until it's cold, then give it a good shake in the colander until it's well drained. Are you a spiralizing pro? Swap 5 cups of raw zucchini, carrot or other veggie "noodles" for the cooked pasta.

Philly Cheesesteak Stuffed Peppers

Mounding a classic Philly cheesesteak mixture in a colorful bell pepper and melting cheese on top is an easy way to skip the bread and cut the carbs.

Black Bean-Quinoa Bowl

This black bean and quinoa bowl has many of the usual hallmarks of a taco salad, minus the fried bowl. We've loaded it up with pico de gallo, fresh cilantro and avocado plus an easy hummus dressing to drizzle on top.

By Danielle DeAngelis