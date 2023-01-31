25 High-Fiber Dinner Recipes Ready in 3 Steps or Less

Getting a high-fiber dinner does not have to be complicated with these simple recipes that come together in just three steps or less. Each of these recipes boasts high-fiber ingredients like whole grains, legumes and vegetables that help aid healthy digestion, promote longevity and lower chronic disease risk. Each of these easy recipes follow our high-fiber nutrition parameters by containing at least 6 grams per serving. Recipes like the Chickpea & Quinoa Bowl with Roasted Red Peppers and Creamy White Chicken Chili with Cream Cheese are super nutritious and ready in no time.